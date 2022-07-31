ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury island resort offers all-inclusive stay in £30k-a-night villa for FREE – but there’s a catch

By Adrian Zorzut
 3 days ago
A LUXURY island resort is offering one lucky person an all-inclusive stay in a £30k-a-night villa for free - but there's a catch.

White sandy beaches, pristine warm water, and endless blue skies... it could be all yours if you can run Soneva Fushi resort's only bookstore alone for a year.

The resort offers £30k-a-night villas for high-end guests Credit: Getty
If you're a bookwork who loves the sun then this could be your ideal job Credit: Instagram/barefootbooksellers

The exclusive hideaway is located on Kunfunadhoo island in the Maldives and is offering a hard-to-resist package.

In an ad, resort bosses said they are looking for an adventurous and creative novel-lover to start in October.

The lucky job-hunter will be paid £620 a month, with the possibility of more if they run literature classes for the island's uber-rich clientele, according to The Observer.

Footwear is banned on the Indian Ocean island so whoever gets the dreamy gig will have to walk around barefoot.

They'll also be expected to run the bookshop single-handedly, introduce themselves to guests and make personalised recommendations - on top of running accounting and stock take.

The spokesperson for Ultimate Library, which runs the bookshop at Soneva, said the bookworm will have to be au-fait with being "on their own, so they’re pretty much running the whole thing themselves".

They'll also have previous experience in publishing or have worked in a book store.

Whoever nabs the job next will be able to live and eat for free at the heaven-on-earth retreat, which has its own gym, spa, water sports and private beach for staff.

Soneva Fushi is described as "a natural treasure nestled in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and one of the largest islands in the Maldives".

It's said to hold "magical experiences at every turn" from dining in the treetops of a rainforest to barefoot butlers serving clients' every need.

Villas at Soneva, dubbed the place where "one-of-a-kind experiences are made every day" range from between £2,000 and £30,000 a night.

The spokesperson added: "The ethos of the island is: no shoes, no news. They encourage guests to reconnect with the ground."

Clientele are also encouraged to take a digital detox and newspapers are frowned upon.

Georgie Polhill, from London, said she came back from the island a "very different person" after spending six months there as the previous bookseller.

The 27-year-old said the biggest challenge was getting used to the slow pace of life on Kunfunadhoo.

"If you tried to fight it too much and hurry everyone on to get things done, you would absolutely burst a blood vessel," she said.

Footwear is banned at Kunfunadhoo island, which forms part of the Maldives Credit: Getty

