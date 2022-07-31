ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We should be cheering on female footie stars in the same way we support the men

By Rachel Yankey
 3 days ago

I THOUGHT I was the only girl in the world who played football.

Aged eight, I shaved off my hair and used the name Ray so I could play in a boys’ team.

England's Ella Toone takes a selfie after England's Lionesses' Euro final victory
As a child, ex-England star Rachel Yankey shaved off her hair and used the name Ray so she could play in a boys' team

It was easier to pretend to be male because I knew I would be accepted.

Team-mates didn’t care. They liked me because I could help them win.

When my identity was discovered, I had to stop playing. I was gutted.

Now as the Lionesses’ roar is heard around the nation, I hope no girl has to go through that.

Seeing our team on the BBC makes me extremely proud and businesses like LinkedIn are putting our heroes on a pedestal too.

At last youngsters around the country have visible female role models in the sport.

If I saw that growing up, I would have known it was possible to be a professional footballer.

Playing for Arsenal and England, I had a full-time job and considered the sport as my hobby.

Now young girls will know they have the same opportunity as the boys.

When they are told they can’t play football in the playground, they will have role models to draw on.

They can say, “I can score a goal like Alessia Russo” or “I can defend like Mille Bright”.

Men are just as important as women when it comes to making these changes and I like to think it’s starting to happen already.

Recently, while watching England’s testing semi-final victory against Spain, I could hear three lads chanting behind me.

“Beth Mead’s on fire, your defence is terrified,” they sang and went mental when we won.

Hearing men and people all over the world using the names of our female heroes in their favourite football songs shows how much has been accomplished.

The women’s game is finally becoming normalised but still, much more needs to be done.

Winning the Euros is important but it will all be for nothing if the nation’s support stops after the final whistle is blown.

We need better attendances in stadiums, more funding for the women’s leagues, better pitches and more coverage.

If we stop talking about our female stars then this in my opinion is an unsuccessful tournament.

The legacy for this team should be more visibility – these women are role models for both young boys and girls.

We should be cheering on our local women's teams in the same way that we support the men and if we don’t the Lionness’ efforts have all been nothing.

To encourage visible female role models that will inspire future generations, on and off the pitch, Rachel Yankey is working alongside LinkedIn, a national sponsor of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. Follow Rachel on LinkedIn and join the conversation #FollowInHerFootsteps.

