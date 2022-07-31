Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday

Jul 28, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.

According to Jones, the NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension for Watson.

Watson, 26, has been accused of sexual misconduct, including allegations of assault, stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson earlier this year, and he has settled at least 20 of 24 lawsuits filed against him.

Earlier in 2022, Watson was traded by the Houston Texans to the Browns and signed a five-year, $230 million with his new team. Last year, Watson sat out the entire 2021 season after the allegations surfaced.

In June and July, Robinson heard arguments from Watson, the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The NFLPA and Watson's legal team reportedly intend to challenge the punishment in federal court if he's suspended for a year or longer.

Watson spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Texans.