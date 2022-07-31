Jersey City, NJ Councilwoman refuses to resign for hit-and-run amid protests, reports say

nj1015.com
Patrick Wright
3d ago
Then, the Mayor, other Council Members and The Governor, Phil Murphy Need to Fire Her effective immediately!!!
Reply(4)
12
Eddie DeJesus
3d ago
she should be charged with Hit and Run, leaving the scene of an accident. failing to stop for a bic rider.
Reply(1)
15
Nick D
3d ago
He ran the red light she was cited for leaving the scene. She is honorable and will take her punishment and be a better leader for it.
Reply(10)
2
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Jalopnik
NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets
The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
Despite nearly $200K income and a home, Jersey City councilwoman lives in income-restricted apartment complex
The Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run firestorm lives in an apartment complex intended for low- to moderate income families, even though she earns nearly $200,000 annually from two taxpayer-funded jobs and also owns a home in the city. According to the police crash report and election...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy says DeGise hit-and-run ‘is behavior that’s unacceptable,’ doesn’t call for resignation
Gov. Phil Murphy said Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run “is behavior that’s unacceptable,” but stopped short of calling for her resignation. “That was clearly was uh … I saw the video over the weekend and that’s unacceptable … I’ll leave the actual politics to the local realities but that behavior is unacceptable,” Murphy said at a media scrum after a Portal North Bridge groundbreaking in Kearny.
jcitytimes.com
Editorial: The Attorney General Must Investigate the DeGise Hit-and-Run
In the wake of Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s fateful decision twelve days ago to drive away as a cyclist she had just hit somersaulted to the street with what for all she knew were fatal injuries, the questions have mounted. Was she intoxicated? Was she under the influence of drugs?...
Ewing, NJ deli murder suspect forgot to wash evidence off sneakers, cops say
EWING — A pair of blood-stained sneakers led to the arrest of a Trenton teen who is now charged with murder in the death of the owner of a deli in June. Shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest and Holman avenues about 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
Have you seen him? Newark, NJ man with dementia missing for 5 days
NEWARK — The Newark police are asking for the public’s help to find a 58-year-old man with dementia and diabetes who went missing five days ago. Luis Pacheo was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 on Elwood Avenue. He was reported missing a day later.
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
Retired N.J. State Police commander named Newark’s new public safety director
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced the appointment of a retired New Jersey State Police commander as the city’s new public safety director. Fritz Fragé, 64, a retired lieutenant colonel with the State Police, is the new civilian head of the public safety department and its 2,000 employees, including just over 1,000 police officers, 350 firefighters, and 350 civilian employees in those departments and the Office of Emergency Management.
theobserver.com
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
Essence
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Cop Attack Is 'Clear Case' For Rolling Back Bail Reform Law
Mayor Adams wants the state legislature to hold a special session to alter criminal justice reform laws and make it harder for people accused of robbery and other offenses to be released on bail. After a video clip obtained by The New York Post allegedly showed a 16-year-old boy punching...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison
Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child
EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. The incident at I Can Kids...
WATCH: Video shows NJ councilwoman allegedly hitting man, driving off
A New Jersey councilwoman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a cyclist in the middle of a Jersey City intersection last month. A video released by police appears to show Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise hitting a cyclist as she drove through an intersection in the city. The council member had the green light at the intersection.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. is ‘double taxed’
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
Party’s over for trespassers at TikTok-worthy ‘blue hole’ in Manchester, NJ
MANCHESTER — A special enforcement detail at Heritage Minerals during the weekend led to over 200 summons being issued after police found hundreds of people illegally using the area around the lake. Manchester police for years have reminded residents that the 7,000-acre area that includes parts of Manchester, Berkeley,...
7 people shot in overnight shootings across New York City, with 1 dead and 1 critically injured
It was another violent night across New York City, with seven people shot over the course of just three hours Sunday into Monday.
Comments / 35