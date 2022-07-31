ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City, NJ Councilwoman refuses to resign for hit-and-run amid protests, reports say

By Rick Rickman
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nj1015.com

Comments / 35

Patrick Wright
3d ago

Then, the Mayor, other Council Members and The Governor, Phil Murphy Need to Fire Her effective immediately!!!

Reply(4)
12
Eddie DeJesus
3d ago

she should be charged with Hit and Run, leaving the scene of an accident. failing to stop for a bic rider.

Reply(1)
15
Nick D
3d ago

He ran the red light she was cited for leaving the scene. She is honorable and will take her punishment and be a better leader for it.

Reply(10)
2
 

Related
Jalopnik

NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets

The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Murphy says DeGise hit-and-run ‘is behavior that’s unacceptable,’ doesn’t call for resignation

Gov. Phil Murphy said Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run “is behavior that’s unacceptable,” but stopped short of calling for her resignation. “That was clearly was uh … I saw the video over the weekend and that’s unacceptable … I’ll leave the actual politics to the local realities but that behavior is unacceptable,” Murphy said at a media scrum after a Portal North Bridge groundbreaking in Kearny.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Retired N.J. State Police commander named Newark’s new public safety director

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced the appointment of a retired New Jersey State Police commander as the city’s new public safety director. Fritz Fragé, 64, a retired lieutenant colonel with the State Police, is the new civilian head of the public safety department and its 2,000 employees, including just over 1,000 police officers, 350 firefighters, and 350 civilian employees in those departments and the Office of Emergency Management.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
NEWARK, NJ
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison

Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
