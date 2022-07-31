Wildfire prompts evacuations in western Nebraska

www.wowt.com
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
53 large wildfires burn across the U.S. amid heat wave threat
Large wildfires ignited in California, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas on Sunday, bringing the total number burning across the U.S. to 53, according to firefighting agency data. The big picture: A report from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Sunday indicates the worst may be yet to come, with the...
Montana: grizzly bear killed woman in ‘predatory attack’, officials say
Bear dragged Leah Davis Lokan, 65, out of her tent and killed her near Ovando last summer
Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter fatally shot in their tent at state park
Police say an Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot in their tent in a park, apparently by Nebraska man who then killed himself.
Huge Wildfire Near This Idaho Town Burned More Than 1,200 Acres
Around 11 pm Sunday night, citizens of Lewiston woke up to a truly terrifying sight. From their own backyards, they watched as a new wildfire ripped through more than 1,200 acres of land, near the Clearwater River Casino. According to a local who witnessed the fire igniting, there were a...
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska
While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
The Daily South
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. “It's continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we're in triple...
Hazardous thunderstorms to rumble through Midwest
Thunderstorms with hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours rumbled through portions of the Midwest on the first day of August, and more of the same is expected through at least Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A line of thunderstorms barreled through central Indiana Monday morning. The storms unleashed strong...
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
Severe storms could affect more than 60 million people from Montana to the mid-Atlantic
More than 60 million people are at risk for severe storms Tuesday across a 1,800-mile stretch from central Montana to the mid-Atlantic. Storms, expected to get going during the afternoon hours, will be capable of all hazards, especially damaging winds and very large hail for cities like Omaha, Nebraska; Chicago; Indianapolis; and Washington.
As California's McKinney Fire rages, evacuated residents grapple with losses and an uncertain future
As firefighters battle the raging wildfire scorching a Northern California forest and swallowing homes in its path, some residents forced to flee are left to grapple with the losses and an uncertain future.
California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home
MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977
Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
natureworldnews.com
Most Severe Heatwave Hits Pacific Northwest at 102 Degrees, Cooling Centers Open Up
As the most severe heatwave causes temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to reach 102 degrees, cooling centers begin to open. The June 2021 heat wave set all-time highs, but this week's heat had more persistence, baking the area for five to seven days in temperatures above average. The Pacific Northwest...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
California Fights Worst Wildfire of the Year, With More Than 51,000 Acres Scorched
The McKinney fire is tearing through Northern California, burning up over 51,000 acres of land near the Klamath National Forest. The fire began on July 29. It is zero percent contained by Sunday, July 31. The origin of the wildfire is still under investigation, and the cause is currently unknown.
Summer of extreme weather continues, with deadly floods in Kentucky and St. Louis, and a heat-wave emergency in Oregon
More than 85 million Americans were under a heat warning, while areas of eastern Kentucky and St. Louis were hit with fatal floods.
