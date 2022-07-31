Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting

www.wowt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Omaha police arrest man in connection to homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Homicide Unit arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation Wednesday. Lorenzo Washington, 31 was charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder for the death of Rita Hash, 58. Officers went to an apartment complex near Maplewood Blvd & Maple Street...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces multiple charges in Lincoln
A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle accident in Lincoln. Marcus Vogt, 27, was arrested Monday night. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at a high rate of speed...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at JCPenney that caused $20,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism at JCPenney inside Gateway Mall that caused around $20,000 worth of damages. On Monday, an employee reported the vandalism to police. They told officers someone had broken into the store sometime between 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. That...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
klkntv.com
A dump truck and car collide head-on south of Lincoln hurting at least one person
UPDATE 10 a.m. — Authorities are now telling Channel 8 the car crossed the center line, leading to Wednesday morning’s head-on crash. They’ve also confirmed the dump truck driver was not harmed after colliding with the Honda. UPDATE 8:30 a.m. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells...
WOWT
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln. On Monday, around 8:48 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 34 and Highway 79 on a report of a fire. LSO said...
1011now.com
Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes two separate burglary cases involving vape cartridges may be connected. On Tuesday, around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop, off 27th and E Streets, on a report of a shoplifting. According to police, the manager explained they were notified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. Omaha Police responded to a shooting just after 5 a.m. Monday on North 60th near Spaulding. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Police...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Shooting
Since around 5 a.m., Omaha Police officers and detectives have been on the scene of a shooting at 60th and Spaulding Streets. They are in the early stages of their investigation, marking possible shell casings, but there is a report one person was taken to a hospital with injuries suffered in the shooting.
KETV.com
State troopers arrest Fremont man after two pursuits, car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — Seward County deputies found themselves in two high-speed pursuits Monday night. Around 7:57 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The vehicle fled at a high rate...
WOWT
Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
WOWT
Tree falls on two vehicles in Council Bluffs, pins driver
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Five people escaped serious injury when a tree fell on two vehicles Tuesday morning. Police got the call around 8:48 a.m. A large branch was down on the street near Madison and Stahl avenues. That big branch fell and landed on top of two vehicles.
WOWT
NSP, Seward County deputies arrest Fremont man after two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities arrested a Fremont man after a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday. According to officials, a Seward County deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner on Monday at around 7:57 p.m. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on...
Lincoln fire investigators determine cause of blaze that engulfed a home Friday
There was an update on Tuesday about a Friday blaze at a west Lincoln home near Southwest 24th and West A Streets.
klkntv.com
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
Comments / 0