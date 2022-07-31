ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting

WOWT
 3 days ago
www.wowt.com

WOWT

Omaha police arrest man in connection to homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Homicide Unit arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation Wednesday. Lorenzo Washington, 31 was charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder for the death of Rita Hash, 58. Officers went to an apartment complex near Maplewood Blvd & Maple Street...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces multiple charges in Lincoln

A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle accident in Lincoln. Marcus Vogt, 27, was arrested Monday night. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at a high rate of speed...
LINCOLN, NE
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln. On Monday, around 8:48 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 34 and Highway 79 on a report of a fire. LSO said...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes two separate burglary cases involving vape cartridges may be connected. On Tuesday, around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop, off 27th and E Streets, on a report of a shoplifting. According to police, the manager explained they were notified...
LINCOLN, NE
#Shooting#Heat Index#Violent Crime#Omaha Police#Husker
WOWT

Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. Omaha Police responded to a shooting just after 5 a.m. Monday on North 60th near Spaulding. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Police...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Shooting

Since around 5 a.m., Omaha Police officers and detectives have been on the scene of a shooting at 60th and Spaulding Streets. They are in the early stages of their investigation, marking possible shell casings, but there is a report one person was taken to a hospital with injuries suffered in the shooting.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State troopers arrest Fremont man after two pursuits, car crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — Seward County deputies found themselves in two high-speed pursuits Monday night. Around 7:57 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The vehicle fled at a high rate...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning

(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
kmaland.com

Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Tree falls on two vehicles in Council Bluffs, pins driver

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Five people escaped serious injury when a tree fell on two vehicles Tuesday morning. Police got the call around 8:48 a.m. A large branch was down on the street near Madison and Stahl avenues. That big branch fell and landed on top of two vehicles.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
LINCOLN, NE

