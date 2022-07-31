ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Paul DeJong homers again after promotion, Cards top Nats

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul DeJong homered for the second straight day after ending a minor league demotion, Andre Pallante pitched into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-0.

Corey Dickerson also homered for the Cardinals, who broke the game open in the fourth inning against starter Josiah Gray.

Washington star Juan Soto was 0 for 3 with a walk. Soto is one of several Nationals who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Washington has the worst record in the majors at 35-68 and went 6-19 in July.

An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run in 24 games

By PATRICK STEVENS, AP Sports Writer

