Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase through the county ended with several crashes and a woman who is heading to jail. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda Civic was called in as a reckless driver by several people on us 62 going through Harrisburg, but neither OSP nor Pickaway Sheriff had anyone in the area, but they had a good idea what way she was coming and set up a perimeter around the Five points pike area where they attempted to stop the driver. A high-speed chase ensued at speeds of over 120 mph. The chase went through Yankeetown pike, Pherson pike, keys road, onto US22 and into Williamsport where OSP said that she stopped and boxed her in, they attempted arrest and she would not comply and get out of the vehicle. Eventually, law enforcement was forced to break her driver’s side window that’s when she took off again from law enforcement and drove into a Pickaway Sheriff K9 unit vehicle to escape and hit a parked vehicle, and the chase continued. She pulled onto Pike and Church where she hit another parked car and then reversed and hit the K9 unit a second time attempted to escape again.

WILLIAMSPORT, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO