Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

www.nbc4i.com
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Infant shot in southeast Columbus
Police: Infant shot in southeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zVzgc5. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. How retailers are dealing with overstock. Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about …. Evening Weather Forecast...
Silver Alert issued for ‘endangered’ missing Gahanna woman
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A senior woman last seen in another state has now been reported missing, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Darlene St. Louis, 77, was last seen Thursday morning in Fayette, Kentucky. She was on her way back to her home in Gahanna, but her family reported her missing when she […]
NBC4 Columbus
Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible for deadly bar shooting
Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible for deadly bar shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QmR1Xr. Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. How retailers are dealing with overstock. Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Williamsport Woman Sentenced to Prison for High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase through the county ended with several crashes and a woman who is heading to jail. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda Civic was called in as a reckless driver by several people on us 62 going through Harrisburg, but neither OSP nor Pickaway Sheriff had anyone in the area, but they had a good idea what way she was coming and set up a perimeter around the Five points pike area where they attempted to stop the driver. A high-speed chase ensued at speeds of over 120 mph. The chase went through Yankeetown pike, Pherson pike, keys road, onto US22 and into Williamsport where OSP said that she stopped and boxed her in, they attempted arrest and she would not comply and get out of the vehicle. Eventually, law enforcement was forced to break her driver’s side window that’s when she took off again from law enforcement and drove into a Pickaway Sheriff K9 unit vehicle to escape and hit a parked vehicle, and the chase continued. She pulled onto Pike and Church where she hit another parked car and then reversed and hit the K9 unit a second time attempted to escape again.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
Ohio hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road in the North Side of Columbus has been shut down via court order. It also cited code […]
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbus mayor calls for gun reform after third deadly bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating yet another deadly shooting at a Columbus bar. This time on the south side. The incident happened late Monday night at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road. Two men were killed and three others were injured. Officials say the five men involved got into a fight at […]
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus man sentenced to 86 years for two fatal shootings
Columbus man sentenced to 86 years for two fatal shootings. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Qff22t. Columbus man sentenced to 86 years for two fatal …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. How retailers are dealing with overstock. Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about …. Evening Weather Forecast 8-3-2022. Witnesses...
‘Be aware:’ Woman remembers Columbus cousin killed in alleged domestic violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kelly Mabra drove Downtown on Monday to sit in court in support of her cousin who was killed on April 16. Mabra wanted to look Douglas Revels in the eye. He’s on trial after being accused of the murder of her cousin, Traci Mabra-Dalton. “I have to be here to support […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus man sentenced to at least 86 years for 2 murders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to 86 years to life in prison for two separate fatal shootings in 2020. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said a jury convicted Rashad Short, 30, of shooting and killing Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick. In April 2020, Short shot Gray...
Knox Pages
Aug. 1 Knox County Grand Jury indicts 5
MOUNT VERNON — A Texas man was among those indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Aug. 1, 2022. Joel T. Lindeman of Mission, Texas, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony. Don't Miss...
buckeyefirearms.org
Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead
The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
Man hospitalized after crashing into pole in Champaign County
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of U.S Route 36 East around 1:48 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio man arrested after being charged for a 5th OVI offense
OHIO- An Ohio man has been arrested after his fifth OVI charge. Officials say that the 39-year-old Chad R. Cordwell, from Richland County, stole a vehicle and caused two separate crashes on Saturday. The first crash happened on Route 250 after the stolen vehicle hit a mirror on a truck when Cordwell allegedly tried to […]
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
Comments / 0