Buccaneers forced to answer difficult question with recent loss

Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles is right about Scotty Miller
A lot of fans would be extremely happy to see the Buccaneers keep Scotty Miller at receiver for the 2022 season. Todd Bowles has the right idea. Scotty Miller is one of the biggest fan favorites on the Buccaneers right now. Something about one of the best moments in franchise history has a way of elevating a player to a higher standard amongst the fanbase.
Bad camp luck could have Buccaneers without another veteran
It is never a sight that anyone wants to see, but it looks like the Buccaneers could be without another veteran after more bad practice luck. Breshad Perriman is far from a lock to make the roster for the Buccaneers. Tampa already has a very deep room of receivers competing for the last two or three spots on the depth chart, and while Perriman has the talent, frame, and speed to be a great depth receiver for the Bucs, his age relative to some of his counterparts made his odds a bit longer.
John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling. Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by an independent arbitrator. The Ravens head coach didn't say much about Watson, but...
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
Deshaun Watson Suspension Cements Roger Goodell’s Legacy
The NFL commissioner has made his mark generating billions of dollars for owners and players, but he has failed when confronted with standing up for women.
Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player
The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
Why Dolphins punishment over Tom Brady could be bad news for Buccaneers
The NFL has dropped the hammer on the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady. Here’s why it could be bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps one of the stranger stories we’ve seen during an NFL offseason has reached its conclusion. Well, maybe not it’s CONCLUSION, but at the very least a chapter in the book. The Miami Dolphins will lose a first-round pick and a future-third round kick for tampering in an effort to bring Tom Brady and Sean Payton to South Beach.
The Ringer
How Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey Are Shaping the Next Wave of the Bills Offense
Quarterbacks fail in the NFL, sure. But more often they are failed. This was the epiphany Bills general manager Brandon Beane had while studying quarterbacks prior to the 2018 draft. Beane scrutinized the careers of former top prospects who made it, along with ones who didn’t, and found that, overwhelmingly, those in stable organizations with more continuity were more successful. “We’d look at ‘Why did this guy fail?’ Well, three head coaches, or two GMs, it’s crazy,” Beane said this week. “Constant turnover, different coordinators every year.”
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Giants Rookie Has Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury
A New York Giants rookie has suffered a noteworthy injury shortly into training camp. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, safety Dane Belton is out with a broken collarbone. While he'll miss time this summer, the Giants believe there's still a chance he's ready to start the season. Belton broke out during...
AthlonSports.com
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
NFL takes first-round pick from Dolphins, issues suspensions after Tom Brady tampering investigation
The NFL finally handed down its sentence following a six-month-long investigation into the Miami Dolphins' alleged communications with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton this summer. The league announced the Dolphins must forfeit their first-round pick in the 2023 draft as...
Belichick has high hopes for largely unknown linebacker
BOSTON -- Kyle Van Noy is gone. So is Jamie Collins. Dont'a Hightower remains unsigned and appears to be halfway to retirement. The Patriots' linebacking corps has obviously undergone a massive change.And while there's been a bit of buzz surrounding the potential of Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson, head coach Bill Belichick is feeling a bit optimistic about a much lesser-known linebacker in Jahlani Tavai.ESPN's Mike Reiss caught Belichick's interview on Sirius XM on Monday, and Belichick seemed to have high hopes for Tavai in the Patriots' defense while also expressing confidence in the talent at the linebacker level.Belichick said...
Austin Riley extension had major impact on Braves deadline plans
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley was extended with a huge contract. In turn, this impacted the club’s deadline plans. The Atlanta Braves extended Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract. This is the largest contract in franchise history, so Atlanta had a lot to consider before making any major trades this season.
Bad practice does not define Buccaneers quarterback
While Kyle Trask had a day to forget during training camp for the Buccaneers, this one practice is not the fuel that some think it is. Before we get too deep into today, this site is far from a deep supporter of Kyle Trask as the future star quarterback of the Buccaneers.
Lions tied for second-lowest valued franchise in the NFL
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Lions are among the dregs of the NFL when it comes to franchise value.Driving the news: At $2.9 billion, the Lions tied the Jacksonville Jaguars as the league's second-lowest valued franchise, according to Sportico's annual list.The Bengals came in last at $2.8 billion.The big picture: The average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% from last year, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.The Cowboys ($7.64 billion) are yet again the world’s most valuable sports franchise.💭 Joe's thought bubble: As a recovering Lions fan — I renounced the team during the Matt Millen era — this ranking doesn't offend me whatsoever. But $2.9 billion does seem low.NFL ownership is an ultra-exclusive club and some billionaire would form an ownership group to pay more than $3 billion to join if the Ford family ever put the team up for sale.
Saints player actively helping Buccaneers ahead of 2022
Teams like the Buccaneers love it when their opponents work against themselves. That looks like what is happening with the Saints. It is fair to say at this point that the Buccaneers would like every advantage they can get when playing against the Saints. New Orleans owns this matchup outside...
Roger Goodell Has Lost His Credibility
The Dolphins’ scandal follows a common theme of the NFL commissioner prioritizing the league’s image and relationships over truth and fairness.
NBC Sports
Stock Up, Stock Down: Tyquan Thornton finally gets chance to show his speed
With the first day of padded practice in the books, of course our stock watch series is going to kick off with one of the thinnest receivers in recent NFL draft history. Because... of course. Don't fret. There will be notes here on some of the trench specialists. But we...
FanSided
