Colts Cut Former Cal WR Kekoa Crawford

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QLUN_0gzotvT800

Ex-Golden Bear was waived one day before the start of Indianapolis' training camp

Former Cal wide receiver Kekoa Crawford did not have a very long stint with the Indianapolis Colts, who waived Crawford last week.

Crawford was cut one day before the start of the Colts training camp.  He was let go to make room on the roster for wide receiver John Hurt, who was signed the same day. Hurst is 26 and has yet to play in an NFL game.

Crawford led Cal in receptions in 2021 with 40, and he was second on the team in receiving yards with 513.

He was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft, and signed with Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Crawford was one of 12 wide receivers on the Colts' 90-player roster coming out of mini-camp, and they are expected to keep only six on their final, 53-man roster.

Crawford will now try to latch on with another team, or, more likely, will try to sign with an NFL team's practice squad.

.

Cover photo of Kekoa Crawford by Jennifer Buchanan, USA TODAY Sports

