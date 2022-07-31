NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz

www.localsyr.com
She make this a political marketing please how about all other police office was beating and kill just because is election near she try something from old book of politicians
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
CSEA members ratify five-year contract with New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday.
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station
This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so. It is not certain why the...
localsyr.com
Hundreds expected in attendance at fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz’s funeral
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The funeral for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is set to take place in downtown Rochester on Monday, August 1. Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty 11 days prior on Thursday, July 21. The funeral is being held at the...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
localsyr.com
Smoking marijuana is allowed at NYS Fair again but only in designated areas
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Great New York State Fair is just three weeks away from returning to its 13-day run and the duration is just one of the changes you can expect to see this year. For those who smoke marijuana and other legal substances, you’ll no longer be...
cnycentral.com
One year since AG launched investigation results into workplace misconduct against Cuomo
New York State (WRGB) — Today marks the anniversary of a day of infamy in New York State. It was on this day exactly one year ago that NYS Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report, documenting 11 sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations against then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.
The Worst Place to Visit In New York State
New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
localsyr.com
Procession, funeral held for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Rochester Police Department led a procession and spoke at the funeral for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz Monday. The procession began at the Public Safety Building downtown shortly after 11 a.m. and ended at Blue Cross Arena. A sea of uniformed...
Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
Seneca County’s National Night Out
Tonight at the Seneca County Fairgrounds in Waterloo, National Night Out events run from 5pm to 7:30pm. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Park Police, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo Police Departments will all be on hand to promote law enforcement and community partnerships. National Night Out...
Former dentist sentenced for forcible touching
A former dentist will spend 45 days in jail after admitting to trying to forcibly touch a patient in 2020. 75-year-old Tiberiu V. Sfintescu of Williamsville was sentenced this morning.
New York Animal Sanctuary Owner Arrested for Cow-Related Grand Larceny
A New York animal sanctuary owner was arrested for Grand Larceny earlier this week after refusing to return cows that had wandered off from a nearby farm. According to Natalie Neysa Alund of USA Today, the president and founder of Asha's Farm Sanctuary, Tracy Murphy, was arrested Tuesday for refusing to return two cows that wandered off McKee Farm, owned by Scott Gregson.
WHEC TV-10
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
newyorkupstate.com
1 NY county has no urban land: See list of most rural places in state
New York’s most rural place is Hamilton County, northwest of Saratoga Springs. All of the county’s 1,717 square miles are considered rural, according to a recent list from Stacker. It’s the only 100% rural county in the state. Stacker compiled a list of New York’s most rural...
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
