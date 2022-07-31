Kids receive backpacks full of school supplies

www.wabi.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Courageous Steps Project gathers school supplies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local nonprofit is gathering supplies ahead of the upcoming school year. The Courageous Steps Project was outside Governor’s Restaurant in OId Town on Wednesday collecting donations. This is their ninth year doing the drive. Founder and CEO Connor Archer says the supplies will benefit...
penbaypilot.com
WCAP Free school supply giveaway for Waldo County families
It’s back-to-school season, and Waldo Community Action Partners has expanded its annual Backpack and School Supply Program to offer giveaways at sites in Thorndike and Winterport, as well as Belfast. School supplies will be available free of charge to families living in Waldo County and receiving either MaineCare or WIC. Backpacks are prepackaged with a wide variety of age-appropriate supplies to accommodate the needs of students enrolled in Pre-K to 12th grade.
wabi.tv
High school students explore the field of media at annual camp
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school students from as far away as California are in Bangor this week to explore the fields of media and communications. 16 students entering their sophomore, junior, or senior year of high school are attending Maine Media Camp on the campus of Husson University. They’re...
townline.org
MaineGeneral Medical Center issues call for artists
MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Art Committee invites Maine artists to submit proposals to display and sell their work at a MaineGeneral facility. Those selected will have an opportunity to hang their art in the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta or the Thayer Center for Health in Waterville for a period of eight weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Kennebec Valley Humane Society breaks ground on new shelter
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Valley Humane Society broke ground on Tuesday at the site of their future shelter. The organization has been in Augusta since 1927 and is building a permanent home on a 77-acre property on Leighton Road. Long time donors and supporters of the organization, Charlie...
wabi.tv
Maine Lobster Festival returns to Rockland
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Maine Lobster Festival has returned to Rockland. This year marks the festival’s 75th year, which opened at noon on Wednesday, with free admission all day. “I can’t tell you how excited everybody is that it’s finally opening...
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner
BANGOR, Maine — The owner of The Scotch Bonnet food truck in Bangor, Bethany Gregory, has been asking the public for any information that could lead to the safe return of her business’ stolen BBQ smoker. After about a month of social media pleas, someone reached out to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Downtown Bangor’s Epic Sports closing after 25 years
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Epic Sports in downtown Bangor is closing its doors after 25 years in business. Owner Brad Ryder says he wants to spend some time doing the activities he loves while he’s still healthy. He opened the store 25 years ago after working at Cadillac Mountain Sports...
wabi.tv
Taste of Waterville prepares for annual event
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is getting ready for their 29th annual event: Taste of Waterville. The event will be held at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls starting Wednesday from noon to 11 p.m. It will showcase a wide variety of foods from bite booths to food trucks. There...
wabi.tv
Taste of Waterville explores culinary culture
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - There was something for everyone to enjoy all day at Head of Falls Wednesday at the 29th annual Taste of Waterville. It’s a celebration of all the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce has to offer, including live music, displays from local shops and artists and even a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 cash prize.
wabi.tv
Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
Admission To The ‘Maine Lobster Festival’ Is Free This Year
One of the biggest parties of the year gets started this Wednesday…and it’s free to get in!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, with 5 huge fun filled days that the whole family can enjoy. This year's Maine Lobster Festival is back, and...
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found
BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
wabi.tv
Police looking for Greenbush man who crashed into Old Town house
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a Greenbush man after they say he crashed into a house in Old Town Tuesday night. Police say 57-year-old Roger Eldridge crashed into a home on Stillwater Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. No one was hurt. We’re told he left on foot...
lcnme.com
Uprooted Farm Puts Down Roots in Waldoboro
Located at 33 Heyer Road in Waldoboro, family-owned Uprooted Farm seeks to bring sustainably grown produce to Waldoboro and the surrounding area. Sterling Doiron and Kailey Smith started Uprooted Farm, which was originally based in Farmington. They relocated the farm to its current location in Waldoboro in December 2021. The...
Comments / 0