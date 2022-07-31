Wilmington’s Bellamy Mansion offers new exhibit highlighting black architects

www.wect.com
"Wings Up for Wilmington" is accepting applications through mid-August
UNCW’s Wings Up for Wilmington is issuing a last call for those organizations that could use a little extra help with anything from filing or landscaping to painting or delivery. Amanda Boomershine, UNCW professor of Spanish and organizer of “Wings up for Wilmington 2022”, says the event takes place Saturday, September 17th, the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. Boomershine says the university just asks those who apply to ensure they will make good use of the volunteers’ time.
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network, Fieri spotted in Morehead City
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. As a matter of fact, Guy Fieri was in Morehead City […]
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
Wilmington’s City Hall building has not been as easily accessible lately
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington has made some changes in recent months at one of its busiest buildings that are designed to improve security. All of the entrances to City Hall are now locked, and anyone who has business within the building must call a phone number listed on a sign outside the door in order to enter the building. A spokesperson with the city says the decision to step up security was done out an abundance of caution and basic protocol.
Wilmington to receive federal grant for flight accessibility improvements
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Aug. 3 that $16.9 million in grants would be awarded to 25 communities across the country for air service improvements. Per release, the central focus of the initiative is to enable communities to develop their own solutions to community needs and establish routes to allow people in the community to fly more easily and affordably.
Portion of Hurst Drive to close for repaving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Aug. 3, a section of Hurst Drive will close to allow for paving operations, per UNCW release. The portion spans from the intersection with S. College Road to Hamilton Drive. During this time, one lane will remain open with flaggers on site to direct traffic....
NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale. Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.
Logistics company to create 75 jobs, invest $16 million in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City Logistics will create 75 new jobs in New Hanover County. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday. The company will invest $16 million to construct a high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New...
Brigade Boys and Girls Club collects school supplies for over 2,200 students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brigade Boys and Girls Club in Wilmington announced that they are donating school supplies for over 2,200 students in New Hanover and Onslow counties. Per a club release, they collected supplies at 10 locations as part of their 12th annual Stuff the Backpack Campaign that...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
NC conservancy staff stays overnight with stranded dolphin to help animal in final hours
Bald Head Island, N.C. — Staff members and interns for the Bald Head Island Conservancy (BHIC) are being commended for staying with a stranded dolphin overnight during the animal's final hours. The male dolphin was found by himself in a malnourished state along the southern part of Bald Head...
Oak Island and Southport remembers two years after Hurricane Isaias
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s been two years since Hurricane Isaias made landfall in the Cape Fear, leaving severe damage in Southport and Oak Island. City and town officials are reflecting on the storm, and how they have recovered. In August 2020, Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a...
New Hanover County Medical Center has created a program that makes MRI’s less frightening for children
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– MRI’s tend to be frightening to children and usually cause for sedation. So New Hanover County Medical Center has come up with a plan to provide less fear and avoid anesthesia. The new program is called ‘STARS’, which stands for ‘Supporting Try Awake Radiology Scan’...
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
Discover Makers Alley in Downtown Wilmington
- Consider Makers Alley if you're in Wilmington and looking for a place to eat and drink in a unique setting. Located at 804 N. Orange St., this new restaurant features an Airstream trailer turned working kitchen, an outdoor beer garden, and a historic-meets-modern interior. Makers Alley in Downtown Wilmington.
WATCH: Former Wrightsboro Baptist volunteer youth worker arrested at ILM on indecent liberties with a minor charges
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least two victims have come forward regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Croom, 35, for indecent liberties with a minor. The arrest...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert. Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near...
The city of Southport is working to protect the town’s historical character
Southport, NC (WWAY)– Development of new property in Southport could face stricter construction rules and regulations in efforts to preserve the city’s historic charm. The city is full of historic cemeteries, homes, and buildings. Mayor Jo Pat Hatem says that for him, establishing a historic district is in...
DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach. According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area. At this point, it is unclear how or where the person...
