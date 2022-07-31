ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington’s Bellamy Mansion offers new exhibit highlighting black architects

By Cooper Govoreau
WECT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wect.com

WECT

Wilmington to receive federal grant for flight accessibility improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Aug. 3 that $16.9 million in grants would be awarded to 25 communities across the country for air service improvements. Per release, the central focus of the initiative is to enable communities to develop their own solutions to community needs and establish routes to allow people in the community to fly more easily and affordably.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Portion of Hurst Drive to close for repaving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Aug. 3, a section of Hurst Drive will close to allow for paving operations, per UNCW release. The portion spans from the intersection with S. College Road to Hamilton Drive. During this time, one lane will remain open with flaggers on site to direct traffic....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale. Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island and Southport remembers two years after Hurricane Isaias

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s been two years since Hurricane Isaias made landfall in the Cape Fear, leaving severe damage in Southport and Oak Island. City and town officials are reflecting on the storm, and how they have recovered. In August 2020, Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a...
SOUTHPORT, NC
News Break
WNCT

Onslow County offers property check service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

Discover Makers Alley in Downtown Wilmington

- Consider Makers Alley if you're in Wilmington and looking for a place to eat and drink in a unique setting. Located at 804 N. Orange St., this new restaurant features an Airstream trailer turned working kitchen, an outdoor beer garden, and a historic-meets-modern interior. Makers Alley in Downtown Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Former Wrightsboro Baptist volunteer youth worker arrested at ILM on indecent liberties with a minor charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least two victims have come forward regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Croom, 35, for indecent liberties with a minor. The arrest...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach. According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area. At this point, it is unclear how or where the person...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

