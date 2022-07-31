ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Fishing boat hits cruise ship off Nantucket coast

By Susannah Sudborough
 3 days ago

The Norwegian Pearl was on its way to the Bahamas when it was hit by a fishing boat.

A cruise ship called the Norwegian Pearl was hit by a fishing boat off the coast of Nantucket early Saturday morning. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff )

A fishing boat hit a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket early Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that they received a call about the crash at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday morning. He said the Gabby G, a 92-foot fishing boat, hit a cruise ship called the Norwegian Pearl, which is owned and operated by Norwegian Cruise Lines.

A man aboard the fishing boat reported receiving minor cuts to his face as a result of the crash, but no other injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

The Norwegian Pearl received minor scratches, and the Gabby G sustained more substantial damage, the spokesperson said. The Gabby G was able to sail back to New Bedford on its own.

The Norwegian Pearl continued its journey to the Bahamas after the crash.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

