ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan slams ‘disgusting lies’ about 9/11 by Maryland GOP attorney general nominee

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fGXv_0gzorq7v00
Tweet

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) condemned his party’s pick for state attorney general on Sunday, following a CNN report revealing the nominee spread conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on a radio show he co-hosted roughly 15 years ago.

Michael Peroutka, who won the Republican primary earlier this month, said it was “very, very true” that demolition charges were present in the World Trade Center before the attacks, during an October 2006 episode of “The American View.” He also questioned if an “elite bureaucrat” may have charges in every building in the city.

“We know who was responsible for 9/11,” Hogan tweeted Sunday. “Blaming our country for Al-Qaeda’s atrocities is an insult to the memory of the thousands of innocent Americans and brave first responders who died that day. These disgusting lies don’t belong in our party.”

Hogan, who is in his second and final term as Republican governor of a traditionally blue state, has repeatedly criticized members of his own party, including former President Trump.

After Trump-backed candidate Dan Cox won Maryland’s GOP gubernatorial primary, Hogan said he wouldn’t support his party’s nominee in the general election. Hogan previously called Cox a “QAnon conspiracy theorist.”

Peroutka, who is endorsed by Cox, suggested during the 2006 radio episode the Twin Towers fell as a result of controlled explosives, CNN reported.

“I’ve been doing some reading and doing some studying, and I believe that to be very, very true,” Peroutka said, according to the outlet.

“And I said that if the buildings in New York City, the World Trade Center buildings, came down by demolition charges – that is to say – if there was this evidence that there was that something was preset there, then the implications of that are massive,” he continued.

The Hill has reached out to the Peroutka campaign for comment.

CNN reported that Peroutka on the show also suggested that Building Seven, which was part of the World Trade Center complex and located close by to the Twin Towers, fell as a result of a controlled demolition and claimed the building fell faster than the speed of gravity.

“That begs the question that if there are preset charges in Building Seven, what’s to stop there for being preset charges in Buildings 1, 2 8, 9, and 27?” Peroutka said.

“Are there charges in every building in New York City? Is everyone ready to be brought down whenever some elite bureaucrat decides that he’s gonna pull it?” Peroutka added.

Comments / 4

Kyle Roberts
2d ago

Hes absolutely right that's proving that ex President Trump doesn't care about America period Just a slapped in the face to 9 /11 victims and their families too

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda,' believes Democrats erred in negotiating with him 'like he was serious'

Bernie Sanders says Joe Manchin is "intentionally sabotaging" President Biden's legislative agenda. While on ABC, Sanders said Manchin doesn't represent "working families in West Virginia or America." Manchin last week threw cold water on a climate and tax plan that Democrats spent weeks negotiating.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Cnn#Republican#The World Trade Center#Al Qaeda#Americans#Qanon#Twin Towers
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
People

25 Ohio Republican State Senators Were Sent Poop in the Mail: 'Just Another Crappy Day'

All 25 Ohio Republican senators were shipped envelopes of feces, discovered Thursday morning. The packages, which were mailed almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office, were intercepted by the Statehouse and Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio Senate spokesman John Fortney, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The return addresses on the envelopes were fake, Fortney added.
OHIO STATE
Salon

The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame

There can be no doubt about it: Religion, especially Christianity — while still powerful in American culture — is in decline. Fewer than half of Americans even belong to a church or other house of worship. Rates of church attendance are in a freefall, as younger Americans would rather do anything with their precious free time than go to church. As religion researcher Ryan Burge recently tweeted, "Among those born in the early 1930s, 60% attend church weekly. 17% never attend. Among those born in the early 1950s, 32% attend weekly. 29% never attend. Among those born in the early 1990s, 18% attend weekly. 42% never attend."
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

The Hill

653K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy