Red Cross to help people impacted by tree removal

Moose Tracks 10K scoop challenge stops in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — I scream, you scream we all scream for ice cream! Plenty of that will be around on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Downtown Harrisburg, 10,000 scoops to be exact!. The ice cream company Moose Tracks is stopping in the city on its 10,000 scoop challenge tour.
Code orange air quality alert issued for Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the DEP, mostly...
Multi-vehicle fire in Lemoyne involving cherry-picker truck
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon. Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m. West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when...
Firefighters respond to late-night Dauphin Borough fire
DAUPHIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple fire companies responded to a reported house fire on the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Dauphin Borough on August 2, according to Dauphin County dispatchers. Neighbors reported thick plumes of smoke coming up from the area at around 10 p.m. Get daily...
Lancaster Police announce new community engagement project
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police unveiled a new community engagement project on Wednesday, Aug. 3. It involves police officers spending time in the garden with local kids. It all started back in May and is designed to bring officers and kids together in a positive environment.
abc27 meteorologists provide August outlook
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Our July ranks as the 11th hottest on record. It was particularly hot during the second half of the month and many places saw little rain. The ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains prevented much moisture from reaching the Midstate while producing multiple days of 90-degree heat.
Hometown Hero: Willow Valley Communities
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — August 2’s hometown heroes stepped up for students in need. Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster donated 1,100 pairs of brand new sneakers and socks for children who are facing adversity across the Lancaster area. Most of the donations arrived at the Carter and McRae...
Weeks after Dauphin County road repaved, UGI rips it up
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT just paved a Dauphin County Road only for it to be ripped up a few weeks later. Neighbors in Swatara Township are annoyed. UGI is digging up part of Chambers Hill Road, saying PennDOT approved its permit, but PennDOT says it told UGI to do the work before the paving was done.
Car drives through York County bank
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police responded to a car that drove into the side of a local bank. Police say at 11:39 a.m. officers responded to the M&T Bank for a vehicle into the building. Officers found an employee who was pinned under a desk underneath the car.
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission spawns rainbow trout near Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission staff at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery near Carlisle conducted the spawning of rainbow trout. The process will lead to the next generation of stocked fish in Pennsylvania. The process includes collecting reproductive material from 3-year-old female and 2-year-old...
With Williams out two weeks, why is the police chief acting mayor instead another elected official?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s mostly a technicality. But for what it’s worth, Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter is technically acting as mayor until Aug. 16 at 12:01 a.m., when Mayor Wanda Williams plans to reassume her duties after recovering from a medical procedure on Monday. Why...
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
York State Fair attendance down; officials point to weather, cancelations
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Attendance at the York State Fair dropped 34% compared to 2021 after seeing over 352,000 visitors over 10 days. Fair officials say weather and the cancelation of multiple concerts are to blame for the decrease. Temperatures during the fair hit the high 90s during a heat wave and concerts featuring Toby Keith and the Steve Miller band were also canceled.
Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce announces new president
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced a new president on Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to a release, Nicole Dreary has been named president and CEO of the board. Dreary has served as the Executive Director of Leadership in Cumberland for the last five years.
York City Police promotes multiple officers at ceremony
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the same York City Police Department, but new roles for some Midstate officers. The York City Police Department hosted a promotion ceremony for several officers in the department. One of the officers is the department’s spokesperson Dan Lentz, who is now a captain....
New neonatal intensive care facility open now at UPMC Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new neonatal intensive care facility at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s (UPMC) Carlisle location. The new equipment is designed to help moms whose babies come into the world too soon. The facility is located at the Magee-Woman’s Health Center and...
Remains of missing Shippensburg woman found in Florida
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WHTM) – The remains of a missing Shippensburg woman have been recovered in Florida. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg. State Police say search efforts revealed she may have traveled to Florida. Investigative efforts...
Human remains found in Steelton identified
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found in Steelton Borough have been identified. According to Steelton Borough Police, the remains discovered on July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street were identified as Mr. Goldie Smith. Police say Smith was listed as a missing person by the...
Man wanted for attempted homicide for “intentionally” hitting Harrisburg motorcyclist
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for Francisco Rivera-Montanez after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist intentionally. On July 22, police responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle. Police found an adult man was riding a motorcycle northbound when a large SUV approached from behind and “intentionally struck the motorcycle.”
