'A new opportunity for us and the children': Bibb Superintendent speaks at backpack blessing event

www.13wmaz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bruce Elementary launches new mentoring program for students
MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday morning, students across Bibb County started preparing for their first day of school. At Bruce Elementary some students will have the chance to join a new mentoring program this year. Just off Houston Avenue there's a new boss in town. "I am ready to...
'She genuinely cares': Bibb County School District celebrates the 2023 Teacher of the Year
MACON, Ga. — CaTeah Collins, a physical education teacher at Weaver Middle School, fulfills her love for sports at the gym with her students and while coaching them. She is a former gymnast and has enjoyed sports her whole life. Collins considers herself to be motivating for her students....
Jones County parents sending kids back to school
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Central Georgia students continue to return to the classrooms. Now, Jones County students are taking their turn. 13WMAZ visited Dames Ferry Elementary School in Gray. Dames is certified for STEM courses by the Georgia Department of Education. Parents pulled into the campus driveway to drop...
Jones County focusing on growing great minds as kids return to school
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — 'Great minds grow here' is the theme for students at Dames Ferry Elementary School. The long-term projects they have for their kids seem to support this theme. "Just since we've started the stem initiative around 7 or 8 years ago, I've seen such confidence being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central High School prepared for a new academic year
MACON, Ga. — As we continue back to school in Central Georgia, Central High School is prepared for their first day of the new school year. Parents dropped their scholars off to school around 7 Wednesday morning. Some students walked to campus, but everyone made it in safely. Central...
41nbc.com
Macon hospitals celebrate one year under Piedmont
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North are celebrating one year under the Piedmont banner. Both Macon hospitals became part of Piedmont on August 1, 2021, as a result of an agreement with HCA Healthcare. “As a Georgia-based provider, Piedmont has an excellent reputation in the...
'I would suggest not driving alone' Central Georgia dementia specialist gives safety tips
MACON, Ga. — It can be challenging for families to take care of those with dementia; everyday tasks like driving to the store can put them in dangerous situations. Atrium Health Navicent Carlyle Place's Certified Dementia Practitioner, Cait McDaniels, said it is best to travel in pairs when it comes to driving.
Warner Robins to host Bay Gall Creek public information forum Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is going to host a public information session on Thursday about fixing Bay Gall Creek. Right now, the majority of the creek looks and feels like sand. But, depending on the weather and time of day, it can hold several inches of water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
41nbc.com
Macon Re-Entry Coalition seeking volunteers to help with program
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Re-Entry Coalition needs your help to continue giving previously incarcerated individuals a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer, so the program is looking for people in the health field, faith-based or non-profit to step up and help. Several Macon-Bibb...
Bibb County Schools to follow the same COVID-19 guidelines as last school year
MACON, Ga. — Back-to-school season is here, and COVID-19 remains a factor. As students return to Bibb County School District, parents can expect the same COVID-19 protocols as last year, according to Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs Jamie Cassady. Cassady said the first day of school will operate how...
Pediatricians' Checklist: Tips to get your student ready for the new school year
MACON, Ga. — For many Central Georgia kids this week, relaxing summer days will be replaced with 6 a.m. alarm clocks, homework, and after-school sports and band practice. To make the start of the school year a little smoother, here are some tips to help. Dr. Jason Smith with...
'I'm excited to be here': Houston County High welcomes back students
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At Houston County High School, the Bears are roaring with joy on the first day of school. Teachers, staff, and Principal Doug Rizer greeted students in the hallways to welcome students back to school. While August 1 marks the first official school day at Houston County High School, teachers have been preparing all summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb asks families to recover unclaimed cremated bodies
MACON,GA (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County is asking relatives of 166 people who have been cremated and unclaimed to come forward. People who wish to claim their loved one’s ashes will need do so before September 19, 2022, according to the county. Any cremains unclaimed after that time will be...
#CarsonStrong: Monroe County businesses raise more than $1,500 to help firefighter battling cancer
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Carson Rowland is a Monroe County native who has worked at Monroe County Fire and EMS for six years. Early this year, he was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue sarcoma. He developed a tennis ball-sized mass on the right side of his chest. He has undergone 25 rounds of radiation treatment and is supposed to have surgery this month.
'It was a mutual agreement': Forsyth Police Chief Resigned Friday
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth's police department is already short of officers, and last week they lost their chief. Police Chief Eddie Harris stepped down on Friday after working there for over 30 years. Last month, we reported that Harris stated getting a death threat against City Manager Janice...
Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on. In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her. "Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia,...
Boiled Peanuts for a cause: 'Next Step' Ministries helps men in legal trouble
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, folks in Macon driving down Rocky Creek Road may have seen people selling peanuts for a cause. The bags of peanuts were sold by Next Step Recovery Ministries. They're helping men on probation or in the judicial system. Over a year-long period, "Next Step"...
Warner Robins city center announcement met with mixed reactions
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Not long ago, mayor LaRhonda Patrick was running a campaign that included a plan for a downtown area. Less than a year after being sworn in, she and the council are trying to make good on their word, scoping the Commercial Circle area as the city center.
'They still someone's loved ones': Macon-Bibb calls for families to pick up unclaimed ashes from coroner's office
MACON, Ga. — The push of a button gives way to a friendly greeting. Then comes the creak of the elevator door. It's followed by silence. Coroner Leon Jones is in the records department today. He's looking through over 160 boxes of ashes. Unfortunately, all of them are unclaimed.
'It's pretty busy': City of Perry installs cameras to clock school zone speeders
PERRY, Ga. — Around several of Perry's schools, cameras will now snap your photo if you're driving more than 10mph over the speed limit. "It's pretty busy. It’s almost like a stop light should be in this area. I know that sounds kind of weird but with the speeding that goes on in this area, it’s not weird," Izille McDonald explains.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0