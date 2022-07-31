ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Pediatrician’s memory kept alive with school drive

By Dan Eastman
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TB1uU_0gzoqAWy00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo carried out a beloved doctor’s plan to provide school supplies to kids in the City of Buffalo.

Sunday was the very first Jonathan D. Daniels Memorial School Drive. On July 4, Daniels and his two daughters died in a house fire in North Buffalo. Prior to the tragedy, Daniels was helping plan an event to provide free backpacks and school supplies to Buffalo children.

“It brings tears to my eyes to know that we have the support of the community and the people from Jacobs School of Medicine on this mission to provide backpacks to the community,” said organizer Dr. Emme-Kunla Nylander.

300 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies donated by students, faculty and staff of the Jacobs School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watervilletimes.com

A Miracle Follows Heartbreak

For the first 188 days of her life, Charlotte Mae McGee lived in Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Born prematurely at 23 weeks, Charlotte is the second child of Jon and Cassie (Holic) McGee of the Buffalo area. Her delivery on Nov. 24 came three days after her twin brother, Gabriel Paul, died two days after his birth.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

GObike holds free helmet event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Skyride is coming up and GObike Buffalo and Independent Health want to make sure everyone can take part in a safe ride over the skyway. They are helping to provide bike helmets to riders. On Wednesday GObike gave out 70 free helmets to students from Buffalo String Works and West […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Insulation and Asbestos Workers holding recruiting events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Local Union #4 will hold monthly recruiting events over the next year, the New York State Department of Labor announced Wednesday. The events will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing

There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Pediatrician#Charity#The University At Buffalo#Jacobs School Of Medicine#The Jacobs School
2 On Your Side

Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks @ Central Park United Methodist Church

Central Park United Methodist Church is looking for a tenant to occupy its upper floors of the church. As the congregation has consolidated to the first floor and the basement, the second and third floors have opened up, which presents and interesting leasing scenario for the right tenant. “Our Central...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo: GoFundMe set up for twins who underwent Sagittal Craniosynostosis surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — David and Felicia Kazmierczak and their twin three-year-old sons, Logan and Dante, of North Tonawanda, joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the twins’ recent surgery, with Jordan Norkus and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa. The twins were born with Sagittal Craniosynostosis, which means their heads hardened too quickly, preventing […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Food caravan held on Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.

How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'. Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy