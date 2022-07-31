ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford kids barbeque for neighborhood fundraiser

By Amri Wilder
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2373pQ_0gzoq4Jr00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Smells of barbeque filled part of Rockford’s West Side on Sunday as one local organization teamed up with a restaurant for a fundraiser.

It was all so the kids who are part of a young, Black and gifted program can showcase their new skills on the grill. 100 Strong has been providing kids the opportunity to explore their talents for going on seven years, and this one came with the help of Little Nick’s Barbeque.

The pit master said that one student has even been promoted to assistant manager.

“When you come down to Little Nick’s BBQ, you’re not just patronizing my business, you’re patronizing something that we make sure we turn back into the community,” said Thaddeus Denthriff II, owner and operator of Little Nick’s BBQ.

Denthriff is the second owner of operator of the barbeque tucked away on Auburn Street, and people were stopping by for some BBQ just down the road at 100 Strong Community Safe on Sunday.

It was all cooked by Denthriff’s apprentices.

“They just basically learn how to prep meat, how to process meat, how to trim it, get it rubbed down, ready to go on the pits, how to work the fires, so just all those elementary techniques and the fundamentals of BBQ,” Denthriff said.

It all started several months ago when Denthriff inquired about getting some extra help around the restaurant. Virgil Hobson, president of 100 Strong, was able to provide him with teens interested in learning how to work the pit.

Some of them now have part-time jobs, something that Hobson said will help make them productive citizens in the future.

“Its very important because if they learn these good habits, it going to transfer to their home, its going to transfer to the community, so its an investment,” Hobson said.

Denthriff echoed that statement, adding that they are not only learning the skills of barbeque but also how to be better people for the real world.

“Barbecue is one of those things that its got a few elements of it that you have to stay true to,” Denthriff said. “Good barbeque has integrity, meaning that when nobody is watching you’re still doing the right thing. Shortcuts always come to the surface in barbecue and so I think those life lessons of learning patience, learning integrity, learning believing in processes, and that discipline, that all transfers to just regular life.”

Denthriff is a 6-time world champion BBQ pit master. He takes the kids with him to competition so they can witness first had everything they can accomplish.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Pet Owners Shocked By the Sudden Closing of One Illinois Animal Hospital

I'm not going to lie, when I first saw this post show up on my Facebook news feed this morning I panicked a little... I have two dogs that I adopted from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, and it broke my heart for a second to think that the shelter has closed permanently, but then I read that post again. The shelter is still open and will remain that way, but Noah's Ark Animal Hospital is not.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Communities all over the United States participated in “National Night Out” Tuesday. It was a day for people to have close, non-crime related interaction with law enforcement in their neighborhoods. People involved with Rockford’s event said that they think the night is important. “Events like this, and events like all the other events […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Auburn, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Society
97ZOK

Does This Rockford Restaurant Have The Best Cheese Curds In Town?

I've been in a heated debate with one of my best friends over the past month about cheese. Yes, I said cheese. Anything and everything cheese. One of the topics we talked about for like an hour was which restaurant in Rockford has the best cheese curds around. Of course, living in the downtown area I eat at Prairie Street Brewing Company a lot. So, I'm very biased and have to say theirs are probably my favorite. I'm just wondering what everybody else thinks?
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Bring your pups to Bark in the Park on Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD — State Rep. Dave Vella invites canine friends and their owners to an event Saturday near Midway Village Museum. Bark in the Park will feature goods and services from local businesses and nonprofits that serve pets, pet-safety demonstrations and more. “This event will be a celebration of the...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner

If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Barbeque#Food Drink#Bbq
97ZOK

Are These The 5 Best Places To Get Cheese Fries In Rockford?

I took to Facebook asking if Beefaroo had the best cheese fries in Rockford. Some said yes... and most said no. The comment section was pretty ruthless when it came to giving their opinion on Beefaroo and their most popular menu items. I realized after 5... 10 comments that there were many other places around the Stateline to find delicious cheese fries. At this point, I was on the hunt to seek out all these restaurants everybody was talking about.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford making it safer for bicyclists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is adding new bike lanes all across the city. It is part of Rockford’s second “10 Year Bike Plan.” The goal is to make it safer for both bicyclists and drivers, and to help cyclists feel more comfortable while riding. “It’s legal to ride on the side walks, so we […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Body recovered from Rock River

A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and …. Rockford woman...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area

We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
WIFR

Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Small Fire At Business In Rockford

At approximately 1:30 this morning emergency personnel were called to a possible fire at a business located at 3939 W Riverside Blvd in Rockford. Upon arrival smoke was seen coming out of the front of the building. The fire reportedly originated from a dryer in the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry located in the strip mall type building.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

How to Score Free Chocolate Chip Cookies in Illinois Tomorrow

A fake holiday is a great holidays when it involves cookies. And when there's a chance for FREE cookies? Yes. Please. Fake holidays can run the gamut, from 'National Elephant Fact Day,' to 'National Wine Day,' some deserve a little more excitement than others. And when 'National Chocolate Chip Cookie...
ILLINOIS STATE
rockrivercurrent.com

The ‘Fastest Mile in the Midwest’ returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD — The State Street Mile is back this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race is dubbed the “Fastest Mile in the Midwest” because of the nearly straight-shot course’s slight downhill slant that allows runners to achieve a faster pace and in some cases set personal best times.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy