Brandon woman dead after colliding with semi-truck, troopers say

3d ago
Man crossing US-19 in a wheelchair struck and killed in crash
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol continue to investigate a fatality crash in Holiday. The crash occurred a approximately 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the intersection of Flora Ave and US-19. According to Troopers, a 41 year-ld Clearwater woman was operating a Dodge Durango southbound on US-19,...
FHP: Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist with serious injuries
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the 32-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the right lane of northbound I-75 in Manatee County. He was hit by a car and transported to a hospital.
Holiday Man In Wheelchair Struck By Two Vehicles And Killed On US-19
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Holiday man was struck and killed by two vehicles on US-19 Tuesday around 9:24 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on US-19, north of Flora Avenue followed by a Tesla Model 3, not
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by SUV, Tesla in Pasco County, troopers say
A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by two cars on Tuesday night in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Man fatally struck by pickup truck in Citrus County
A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Citrus County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen after rollover crash
Commuters planning to take the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday evening can expect delays as fire rescue crews work to clear a rollover crash just past SR60.
19-year-old in critical condition after Fruitville Road crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tuesday morning crash between a sedan and a semitrailer has left a 19-year-old Sarasota man in critical condition, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Fruitville Road, east of I-75 at Debrecen Road. Investigators say the sedan driven by the Sarasota man was heading north on Debrecen Road approaching Fruitville. As the sedan pulled into the intersection, he pulled into the path of the semi, heading west on Fruitville.
Crash shuts down Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash between a semitrailer and a sedan closed down Fruitville Road east on I-75 for a few hours Tuesday morning the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. One person was injured and taken to a hospital. The crash, which happened about 8:45 a.m. at Debreca...
Suspect shot dead after he killed Lake Wales Police K-9
A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by two cars in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLA - A man was killed after he was hit by two cars Tuesday night as he was crossing the street in a wheelchair, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 19 at Flora Ave in Holiday.The man was crossing U.S. 19 in his non-motorized wheelchair when a Dodge Durango and Tesla Model 3 both hit him. The Tesla was not on autopilot, according to FHP.
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
USCG transports 2 people to hospital after boat crashes in McKay Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Petersburg assisted two people in a boat crash near McKay Bay on Tuesday. Sector St. Pete command center watchstanders were alerted of a 18-foot boat colliding with a concrete piling at the 41 Bridge in McKay Bay, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist left […]
Hudson Woman Dies After Car Crashes Into Tree On Spring Hill Drive
HERNANDO COUNTY Fla. – A Pasco County woman was killed in a crash that happened on Spring Hill Drive at 7:07 p.m. Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a car westbound on Spring Hill Drive at a high rate of
'He was the tip of the spear': Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 named Max was shot and killed by a 57-year-old man, who was subsequently fatally shot by officers, investigators said. The deadly saga began just after 5 a.m. Wednesday near West Seminole Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lake Wales.
Man’s body found at park in Ybor City, police say
Authorities are working to uncover what led to the discovery of a man's body in a Tampa park early Wednesday morning.
Lightning strike causes damage to Oldsmar home
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say. The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.
Polk deputies: Hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with broken bones, head trauma
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies are searching for a driver they say crashed into a motorcyclist and dragged his bike for several feet before driving off. The hit-and-run crash happened around 8:47 p.m. Sunday on K-Ville Avenue (County Road 542) at Thornhill Road in the Winter Haven area, according to the sheriff's office.
Woman, 80, dies in crash with tractor trailer in Pasco County
A Brandon woman died in a crash with a tractor trailer near Dade City on Saturday.
Manatee deputies search for missing 67-year-old man
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say went missing early Wednesday morning. Elmer Westbrooks, 67, was reportedly last seen at his home early Wednesday morning in the Trade Winds Mobile Home Park off of 14th Street in Bradenton. According to the...
