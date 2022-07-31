Brandon woman dead after colliding with semi-truck, troopers say

HOLIDAY, FLA - A man was killed after he was hit by two cars Tuesday night as he was crossing the street in a wheelchair, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 19 at Flora Ave in Holiday.The man was crossing U.S. 19 in his non-motorized wheelchair when a Dodge Durango and Tesla Model 3 both hit him. The Tesla was not on autopilot, according to FHP.

HOLIDAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO