MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Jed Clampett Oil Company
2d ago

Walker is being free to be himself and not listening to all the guilt trip names like Tom or sellout that are meant to suppress his freedom of choice....He doesn't want to be a cookie cutter black man walking talking dressing like all other black men...He wants to be individual not a copy cat ....He isnt a member of the good ole' Brother club.

Reply(11)
11
SRGIii
2d ago

I'm beside myself laughing because the man is spot on...but to most African American with sense...he didn't need to tell us. We already knew it.

Reply
7
Maddtymez
2d ago

The Left don't respect free thinking black people. Herschel will be a great senator. Liberal Media don't like him for that.

Reply(3)
7
