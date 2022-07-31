MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'

Walker is being free to be himself and not listening to all the guilt trip names like Tom or sellout that are meant to suppress his freedom of choice....He doesn't want to be a cookie cutter black man walking talking dressing like all other black men...He wants to be individual not a copy cat ....He isnt a member of the good ole' Brother club.
I'm beside myself laughing because the man is spot on...but to most African American with sense...he didn't need to tell us. We already knew it.
The Left don't respect free thinking black people. Herschel will be a great senator. Liberal Media don't like him for that.
Related
The best way to 'go after' Republicans like Ron DeSantis is through the 'vibrant right-wing news ecosystem,' a Democratic political strategist says
Mitch McConnell Suggests Trump Will Have Plenty Of GOP Competition In 2024
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Floats A Jaw-Dropping Air Pollution Theory
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump's ex-press secretary says Brett Kavanaugh was assassinated (he is very much alive)
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn't 'want to be lectured' on what lawmakers should do to 'destroy' the US economy over climate change
RELATED PEOPLE
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
Sharpton: Trump isn't running for the White House — he's trying to avoid the big house
Mitt Romney says the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 was 'not his greatest moment'
Herschel Walker just proved (again) what a massive risk he is for Republicans
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
Texas man allegedly tells Cruz he'll murder Republicans with 'a brick in your skull,' court frees him on bond
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, says she confronted Marco Rubio in an elevator after he said a same-sex marriage vote was a 'stupid waste of time'
WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 42