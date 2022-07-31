Who are the highest paid coaches in the NFL this season?

The competition on the Bears offensive line has been fierce. Multiple players have checked in and out at right guard. With Riley Reiff still ramping up, he and Braxton Jones have split reps at left tackle. Since Lucas Patrick went down with an injury, the center battle has become murky. Many players have cycled through the lineup, but no man has moved around more than Sam Mustipher.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO