Who are the highest paid coaches in the NFL this season?

Report: Anonymous NFL GM Calls Deshaun Watson Suspension A 'Complete Joke'
On Monday, Deshaun Watson learned that he's being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. Per a report, League executives are furious with the decision. An anonymous NFL GM told NFL insider Kimberley Martin that a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is a "complete joke." The individual isn't alone in that train of thought.
2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury
There’s been a lot of buzz around the 2022 Denver Broncos. That’s because back in March, the team traded for 9x Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson throwing to names such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, fans leaguewide wait in anticipation to see what this Broncos squad can do. Unfortunately, fans […] The post 2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
Who is the Browns’ starting QB for the first six games?
Jacoby Brissett is a name Cleveland Brown fans have familiarized themselves with this NFL offseason. And that's because he'll be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 when the Browns travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. It's not a job Brissett is expected to hold all season. Brissett is...
Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins
The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022
NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Deshaun Watson suspension: What does it mean, what happens next?
The NFL world woke up to the news of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension Monday, with a majority of responses concluding that the Cleveland Browns quarterback ended up with a lighter punishment than expected stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by 24 massage therapists in Texas. Former U.S. District Judge Sue...
Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery
Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
NBA・
Former ESPN Reporter Allison Williams Lands New Job
The reporter left the network back in October after they established the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Why Mustipher thinks work at guard will help at center
The competition on the Bears offensive line has been fierce. Multiple players have checked in and out at right guard. With Riley Reiff still ramping up, he and Braxton Jones have split reps at left tackle. Since Lucas Patrick went down with an injury, the center battle has become murky. Many players have cycled through the lineup, but no man has moved around more than Sam Mustipher.
Poles can send clear message if he decides to trade Jenkins
When he took over as Bears general manager, Ryan Poles gave every player a clean slate. But he never specified how long each player's trial period would last. In Teven Jenkins' case, the answer is becoming clear. While talented and full of potential, the former second-round pick doesn't have a place in the long-term plans for the Poles-Matt Eberflus Bears.
NFL QB Rankings: Who cracks our top-20 list of quarterbacks? Jimmy Garoppolo, Jared Goff, many others
The 2022 NFL season is finally right around the corner. While no games have taken place just yet, the debates
Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and La'el Collins
The Bengals signed both veterans this offseason
What you might have missed during the 2022 NFL offseason
It’s that time again, folks… football is back. The offseason, as usual, was long and arduous. Players from across the league swapped teams. Coaches were fired and hired. Youngsters were drafted and placed in random new cities. Now, it’s time to begin the battle for Super Bowl LVII....
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Commissioner Roger Goodell has the right to make his own ruling after appealing Robinson’s decision, but he still has to determine who will hear the appeal.
Report on Roquan Smith deal: 'They've got a ways to go'
There's still weight on the shoulders of Bears' general manager Ryan Poles this offseason. Despite the clear cut decision to gut the roster and jettison Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Allen Robinson, there's still work to be done for the first year general manager. First and foremost, the...
NFL Transactions for August 1, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals placed QB Kyler Murray on the COVID-19 list. Cardinals worked out LB Jaylan Alexander, OL Rashaad Coward, LB Justin Hilliard, TE Cheyenne O’Grady, OL Marcus Tatum, LB Javin White and OL Jamil Demby. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens activated OL Ben Cleveland from the NFI list. Carolina Panthers. Panthers activated...
