ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who are the highest paid coaches in the NFL this season?

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Report: Anonymous NFL GM Calls Deshaun Watson Suspension A 'Complete Joke'

On Monday, Deshaun Watson learned that he's being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. Per a report, League executives are furious with the decision. An anonymous NFL GM told NFL insider Kimberley Martin that a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is a "complete joke." The individual isn't alone in that train of thought.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury

There’s been a lot of buzz around the 2022 Denver Broncos. That’s because back in March, the team traded for 9x Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson throwing to names such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, fans leaguewide wait in anticipation to see what this Broncos squad can do. Unfortunately, fans […] The post 2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best

In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins

The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022

NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
thesource.com

Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery

Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Buccaneers#Dolphins#Panthers#American Football#Rams#The New England Patriots#The Seattle Seahawks
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Mustipher thinks work at guard will help at center

The competition on the Bears offensive line has been fierce. Multiple players have checked in and out at right guard. With Riley Reiff still ramping up, he and Braxton Jones have split reps at left tackle. Since Lucas Patrick went down with an injury, the center battle has become murky. Many players have cycled through the lineup, but no man has moved around more than Sam Mustipher.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles can send clear message if he decides to trade Jenkins

When he took over as Bears general manager, Ryan Poles gave every player a clean slate. But he never specified how long each player's trial period would last. In Teven Jenkins' case, the answer is becoming clear. While talented and full of potential, the former second-round pick doesn't have a place in the long-term plans for the Poles-Matt Eberflus Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NBC Sports Chicago

What you might have missed during the 2022 NFL offseason

It’s that time again, folks… football is back. The offseason, as usual, was long and arduous. Players from across the league swapped teams. Coaches were fired and hired. Youngsters were drafted and placed in random new cities. Now, it’s time to begin the battle for Super Bowl LVII....
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Commissioner Roger Goodell has the right to make his own ruling after appealing Robinson’s decision, but he still has to determine who will hear the appeal.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 1, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals placed QB Kyler Murray on the COVID-19 list. Cardinals worked out LB Jaylan Alexander, OL Rashaad Coward, LB Justin Hilliard, TE Cheyenne O’Grady, OL Marcus Tatum, LB Javin White and OL Jamil Demby. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens activated OL Ben Cleveland from the NFI list. Carolina Panthers. Panthers activated...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy