ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Saraya Thinks Sasha Banks & Naomi Might Go Back to WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension

On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV

Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022

WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Paige
Person
Triple H
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Hunter
Person
Sasha Banks
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reaches New Impressive WWE Milestone

As the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is still the most prominent figure in the WWE. He defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view event in 2020 after making his comeback from a break at SummerSlam as a heel. He has since defeated wrestlers...
WWE
411mania.com

Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still In Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels

In an interview with the House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Dexter Lumis spoke about his time in WWE NXT and said that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Here are highlights:. On his favorite NXT moment: “I have to go with the wedding. It seems...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Starrcast V#Lrb H T#Summerslam
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Turns Babyface At Summerslam

It was a year ago at Summerslam when Becky Lynch returned to the WWE. It was then that WWE and Vince McMahon at the time made the poor decision of turning her heel against Bianca Belair. The heel run for Lynch just never worked out. But that all changed after Triple H took over and her storyline with Belair culminated at Summerslam.
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE

A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi Returning To WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about whether or not the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could return to the company at some point. Recently WWE got fans talking when the company seemingly referenced Sasha and Naomi’s finishing moves by posting the words “rearview” and “statement” in a tweet hyping up Raw after SummerSlam.
WWE
411mania.com

Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day. Edge had been out...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Big Trailer Spot At WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar’s tractor stunt at WWE SummerSlam didn’t quite go according to plan. According to PWInsider, Lesnar pushing the ring towards the announce table and lifting the ring with a tractor was “far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for.” According to the report, there was at least one rehearsal of the spot with a member of the production team lifting the ring. It does not sound like Lesnar himself got any practice with the tractor, outside of his extensive farming experience.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/1/22) SummerSlam Fallout

Fallout from Saturday’s major event will be featured in tonight’s live broadcast of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The WWE Hall of Famer Edge is most likely to make his RAW comeback after returning at SummerSlam to take out The Judgment Day. WWE has not yet announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show.
HOUSTON, TX
411mania.com

Renee Paquette Hasn’t Spoken With Tony Khan About A Role In AEW

During an interview with Wrestling Inc at Starrcast V, Renee Paquette said that she hasn’t spoke with Tony Khan at all, including about a possible role in AEW. She said: “I’ve never had any actual conversations with Tony [Khan]. I’ve not had any conversations with anybody there about stepping in and doing that … There is one thing that I definitely learned and that’s that I don’t love calling matches … Maybe it’s conducting interviews, maybe it’s finding some other kind of shows or some other kind of thing there, but I don’t know, maybe.“
WWE
stillrealtous.com

USA Network Reportedly Approves Interesting Idea For WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of Raw is set to focus on the fallout from SummerSlam, and there’s a lot of anticipation for the show as fans are anxious to see what direction the brand will go in when it comes to creative. WrestleVotes is reporting that they’ve been told Raw...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy