Saraya Thinks Sasha Banks & Naomi Might Go Back to WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge

Brock Lesnar’s tractor stunt at WWE SummerSlam didn’t quite go according to plan. According to PWInsider, Lesnar pushing the ring towards the announce table and lifting the ring with a tractor was “far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for.” According to the report, there was at least one rehearsal of the spot with a member of the production team lifting the ring. It does not sound like Lesnar himself got any practice with the tractor, outside of his extensive farming experience.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO