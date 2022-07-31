Saraya Thinks Sasha Banks & Naomi Might Go Back to WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge

411mania.com
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
FOX Sports
Bayley attacks Becky Lynch backstage with a metal chair! | WWE on FOX
Bayley, joined by Io Shirai and Dakota Kai, wasted no time making a statement after their SummerSlam return. The returning superstars took down Becky Lynch backstage during Monday Night Raw as Bianca Belair admitted her respect to The Man in the ring.
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Reaches New Impressive WWE Milestone
As the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is still the most prominent figure in the WWE. He defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view event in 2020 after making his comeback from a break at SummerSlam as a heel. He has since defeated wrestlers...
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still In Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels
In an interview with the House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Dexter Lumis spoke about his time in WWE NXT and said that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Here are highlights:. On his favorite NXT moment: “I have to go with the wedding. It seems...
Yardbarker
Becky Lynch Turns Babyface At Summerslam
It was a year ago at Summerslam when Becky Lynch returned to the WWE. It was then that WWE and Vince McMahon at the time made the poor decision of turning her heel against Bianca Belair. The heel run for Lynch just never worked out. But that all changed after Triple H took over and her storyline with Belair culminated at Summerslam.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE
A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about whether or not the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could return to the company at some point. Recently WWE got fans talking when the company seemingly referenced Sasha and Naomi’s finishing moves by posting the words “rearview” and “statement” in a tweet hyping up Raw after SummerSlam.
411mania.com
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
411mania.com
Tonight’s WWE Raw Reportedly a ‘Statement’ Show, May Be Commercial Free For First Hour
WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, which may be a “statement show” and ad-free for hour one according to a couple of reports. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Monday to say that tonight’s episode “sounds like a ‘statement’ show,” though exactly what that means isn’t clear.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day. Edge had been out...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Big Trailer Spot At WWE SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar’s tractor stunt at WWE SummerSlam didn’t quite go according to plan. According to PWInsider, Lesnar pushing the ring towards the announce table and lifting the ring with a tractor was “far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for.” According to the report, there was at least one rehearsal of the spot with a member of the production team lifting the ring. It does not sound like Lesnar himself got any practice with the tractor, outside of his extensive farming experience.
411mania.com
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/1/22) SummerSlam Fallout
Fallout from Saturday’s major event will be featured in tonight’s live broadcast of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The WWE Hall of Famer Edge is most likely to make his RAW comeback after returning at SummerSlam to take out The Judgment Day. WWE has not yet announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show.
411mania.com
Renee Paquette Hasn’t Spoken With Tony Khan About A Role In AEW
During an interview with Wrestling Inc at Starrcast V, Renee Paquette said that she hasn’t spoke with Tony Khan at all, including about a possible role in AEW. She said: “I’ve never had any actual conversations with Tony [Khan]. I’ve not had any conversations with anybody there about stepping in and doing that … There is one thing that I definitely learned and that’s that I don’t love calling matches … Maybe it’s conducting interviews, maybe it’s finding some other kind of shows or some other kind of thing there, but I don’t know, maybe.“
stillrealtous.com
USA Network Reportedly Approves Interesting Idea For WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of Raw is set to focus on the fallout from SummerSlam, and there’s a lot of anticipation for the show as fans are anxious to see what direction the brand will go in when it comes to creative. WrestleVotes is reporting that they’ve been told Raw...
