Suspect identified in Clovis shooting Wednesday
UPDATE: 9:15 p.m According to a release from the Clovis Police Department, Zyon Williams, 19, has been arrested on a warrant allegedly charging him with the death of a minor. According to the release, based on information learned through multiple witness interviews, Williams was identified as the suspected shooter. Officers said around 2:30 p.m. Williams […]
KFDA
Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a homicide suspect today after a woman was shot dead. CPD said 19-year-old Zyon Williams was arrested on a charge in the death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
Shooting leaves 17-year-old Clovis girl dead, 1 arrested
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has named a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday morning Clovis police were called to the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a male who had been shot. Clovis Police say when officers arrived they found Shammeal […]
Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a SWAT situation in west Clovis is over, but it only ended after the SWAT team went inside the suspect’s home to get him out. Officers were sent out just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of North Hull Street. When they arrived, they found the two victims […]
Man on minibike killed after crash with semi
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer July 30, in Quay County. They say around 8 p.m. officers were called to U.S. Highway 54 east of Nara Visa, New Mexico; near the New Mexico and Texas border Police have identified the driver of the […]
AOL Corp
Officer hurts hand in Clovis crash when airbag deploys. Other car ran red light, police say
A Clovis police officer was involved in a crash late Monday and suffered a hand injury, according to police. The officer was headed north in a Clovis police cruiser on Minnewawa Avenue shortly before midnight on his way to the scene of a collision, police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Clovis Police find person of interest in Hilltop Plaza shooting
Update (3:52 p.m.) Clovis Police announced that they found 19-year-old Brayden Maes, a person of interest in the recent shooting at Hilltop Plaza earlier this month. Original Story: CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the recent shooting at […]
Curry County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
CURRY COUNTY N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has received multiple calls from people who said they received phone calls from individuals claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, the callers are impersonating deputies using different names and phone numbers, and instructing the individual to […]
1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Quay County Saturday
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Quay County, east of Nara Vista. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 54 milepost 351 around 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Clovis, NM USA
It was meant to be. Placed my mom in the Retirement Ranch today and found this upon arrival. I am here from Mississippi , spending time with my mom, while getting her set up.
kunm.org
Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels
New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
