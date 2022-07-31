ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect identified in Clovis shooting Wednesday

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m According to a release from the Clovis Police Department, Zyon Williams, 19, has been arrested on a warrant allegedly charging him with the death of a minor. According to the release, based on information learned through multiple witness interviews, Williams was identified as the suspected shooter. Officers said around 2:30 p.m. Williams […]
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a homicide suspect today after a woman was shot dead. CPD said 19-year-old Zyon Williams was arrested on a charge in the death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Shooting leaves 17-year-old Clovis girl dead, 1 arrested

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has named a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday morning Clovis police were called to the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a male who had been shot. Clovis Police say when officers arrived they found Shammeal […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a SWAT situation in west Clovis is over, but it only ended after the SWAT team went inside the suspect’s home to get him out. Officers were sent out just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of North Hull Street. When they arrived, they found the two victims […]
CLOVIS, NM
Clovis, NM
Clovis, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Man on minibike killed after crash with semi

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer July 30, in Quay County. They say around 8 p.m. officers were called to U.S. Highway 54 east of Nara Visa, New Mexico; near the New Mexico and Texas border Police have identified the driver of the […]
QUAY COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Curry County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

CURRY COUNTY N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has received multiple calls from people who said they received phone calls from individuals claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, the callers are impersonating deputies using different names and phone numbers, and instructing the individual to […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Clovis, NM USA

It was meant to be. Placed my mom in the Retirement Ranch today and found this upon arrival. I am here from Mississippi , spending time with my mom, while getting her set up.
CLOVIS, NM
kunm.org

Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels

New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM

