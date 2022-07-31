Several injured in Winston-Salem weekend shootings

www.wxii12.com
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting at 808 E Devonshire St. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Mr. Kenneth Wayne Rice Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. Additionally, it was learned the location where the shooting occurred was 1107 E Sprague Street. Officers also went to that location and found the residence was also struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mr. Rice was listed in stable condition. No one inside the residence at 1107 E. Sprague Street was injured.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 23-year-old was injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. According to police, officers responded to the shooting on East Devonshire Street, near Thomasville Road. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a workplace in Kernersville. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, there was a shooting at Clarios Manufacturing Facility in Kernersville. The victim in the shooting was killed. The suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no danger […]
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — An overnight shooting resulted in one person's death at a manufacturing facility. Family members of the victim identified him as Erik Bailey. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Clarios Manufacturing Facility on Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Winston-Salem Tuesday night. According to Winston-Salem police, they responded to a call about a shooting on Devonshire Street. They found a victim who had been shot on the scene and learned that the shooting actually happened on East Sprague Street. Officers responded to Sprague Street and […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina man found dead in a yard, his shooter located in Florida, officials said. On July 5, the Burlington Police Department and EMS responded to the 300 block of Foster Street after receiving reports and an unconscious male lying in a yard. Officers arrived and...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in a Winston-Salem man’s death. According to Winston-Salem police, Michael Tyrone Davis, 45, Michael Christopher Thompson, 46, and Ciera Lenise Ballard, 27, are facing charges in the death of a 57-year-old man. Police said the man...
RURAL HALL, N.C. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Woodbriar Apartments on Woodbriar Path. Deputies found one injured person in the parking lot and a second injured person inside...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of South O Henry Boulevard is closed following a crash early Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred on South O Henry Boulevard, near the intersection of East Florida Street. Nearby landmarks include Dudley High School and East Gate City Boulevard. The […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after a shooting Monday in Greensboro. It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of Kingsport Road, near Bristol Road. Officers responded and found a gunshot victim with serious injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
On Sunday afternoon, GPD announced that Jason Leonard, 28, is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is dead after crashing a vehicle early Sunday morning near West Wendover Avenue and Walker Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. Police were called to the scene in response to a motor vehicle crash involving injury. Officers...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing numerous charges after police say he shot at a car with multiple people inside, led officers on a chase and broke inside a home during his escape. On Sunday, around 11 a.m., police responded to a shooting on the 2900 block...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's police chief is reflecting on her career as she plans to retire from the department in December after nearly 30 years on the force. "This is home for me," said Chief Catrina Thompson. "This is where I’m comfortable. This is a city that I love and so it's bittersweet."
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 418 Waughtown Street, after receiving calls about firearms being shot. When officers arrived, they said they it looked like the shooting happened in the parking lot area. Investigators will continue to gather information about what occurred in the parking lot.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem mother is speaking out after she says her 20-year-old son was randomly shot multiple times in Winston-Salem. Rasheeda Barber told WFMY she has sadly dealt with situations like this before. She's loss nephews and close friends to gun violence but she never thought one of her children would be a victim.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
