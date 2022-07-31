ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Several injured in Winston-Salem weekend shootings

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wxii12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

Man Injured After Sprague St. Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting at 808 E Devonshire St. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Mr. Kenneth Wayne Rice Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. Additionally, it was learned the location where the shooting occurred was 1107 E Sprague Street. Officers also went to that location and found the residence was also struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mr. Rice was listed in stable condition. No one inside the residence at 1107 E. Sprague Street was injured.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting injures 23-year-old; gunfire hits nearby home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 23-year-old was injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. According to police, officers responded to the shooting on East Devonshire Street, near Thomasville Road. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Cars
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Family mourns loss after fatal shooting at Kernersville manufacturing plant

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — An overnight shooting resulted in one person's death at a manufacturing facility. Family members of the victim identified him as Erik Bailey. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Clarios Manufacturing Facility on Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

5 arrested after shots fired at NC nightclub, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Vehicles#Violent Crime#The Dirty Cat Bar#Oakshire Court#Sampan Chinese#Ems
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem homicide sparks investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in a Winston-Salem man’s death. According to Winston-Salem police, Michael Tyrone Davis, 45, Michael Christopher Thompson, 46, and Ciera Lenise Ballard, 27, are facing charges in the death of a 57-year-old man. Police said the man...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

South O Henry Blvd crash shuts down lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of South O Henry Boulevard is closed following a crash early Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred on South O Henry Boulevard, near the intersection of East Florida Street. Nearby landmarks include Dudley High School and East Gate City Boulevard. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cats
WXII 12

1 man dead after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is dead after crashing a vehicle early Sunday morning near West Wendover Avenue and Walker Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. Police were called to the scene in response to a motor vehicle crash involving injury. Officers...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem shooting sends one person to the hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 418 Waughtown Street, after receiving calls about firearms being shot. When officers arrived, they said they it looked like the shooting happened in the parking lot area. Investigators will continue to gather information about what occurred in the parking lot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy