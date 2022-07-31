Driscoll Children's Hospital patients trade hospital beds for water slides

www.kiiitv.com
Coastal Bend Blood Center now working with only two-day supply of blood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blood centers across the world are struggling right now. High schoolers account for thirty percent of their supply, so with school out, the summer is looking bleak with the lack of donations. The need for blood is constant – and with summer activities, more people...
Burn Pits 360 co-founder returns home to a heroes welcome
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rosie Torres, Co-founder of Burns Pits 360 in Robstown returned home Wednesday to a heroes welcome following Tuesday night's passage of the PACT Act. The bill provides wide sweeping health care for veterans exposed to toxins overseas. Torres told 3NEWS that after days of sleeping...
La Palmera Mall hosts back-to-school scavenger hunt Wednesday
La Palmera Mall is hosting the event Wednesday to help people get school supplies and clothes at a discount ahead of tax-free weekend.
Bishop PD chief clears air on pet adoptions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Facebook post on Monday, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day wanted to make clear that the City is doing all they can to find forever homes for animals in their shelter. This came after a separate post claiming that the chief ordered all dogs...
KIII TV3
Extra hot with Saharan Dust moving into Corpus Christi
High temps are in the triple digits across the Brush Country. The heat index will be up to 115 degrees.
Elite developmental program at TAMU-K shows students new ways to learn
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week, students at Texas A&M-University Kingsville had the opportunity to study and work with some of the most renowned developmental biologists from the University of Texas in Austin. It's the study of how animals develop from once cell to a complete animal known as...
Corpus Christi restaurant feels the pain with rising temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the heat residents have been experiencing, most people who enjoy eating a meal outside have swapped feeling a cool breeze by the water to sitting inside with air conditioning. A popular spot amongst residents, House of Burgers, is known as a place to kick...
Norovax available at public health district vaccine clinics
The drug recently was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and will be available in a two-dose series for Nueces county residents.
Pet Of The Week: Enderman
Stop by and visit Enderman and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting. The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
mysoutex.com
Lebanon Cemetery: one of my favorites
Those of us who like family history enjoy visiting cemeteries where our ancestors are interred. The Lebanon Cemetery, just over the Live Oak County line near Cadiz, is one I have visited numerous times, because my mother’s Wilson great-grandparents and several other family members are buried there, as well as family members of my mother’s good friend, Lila Nicholson Mayes.
CCPD hosts Operation Safe Return to provide students with necessary supplies, safety information
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Back to school season is in full swing with Operation Safe Return kicking off for the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District. The goal for the event is to get as many kids as possible ready to get back to school by providing backpacks filled with the necessary school supplies to start off the year.
Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve. Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a...
Texas pregnancy center planning $10 million, 20,000 square-foot waterfront expansion
The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend in Corpus Christi will rely on state funding for major renovations that will bring a coffee bar and spa-like atmosphere to its operations steering women away from abortions.
Hotel assessment fee to go toward marketing tourism in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An extra two percent assessment fee on hotel rooms in the city starts being collected as of Monday. The extra money, agreed on by hotel operators, will help in marketing Corpus Christi around the world. "This assessment will be for any hotel in the city...
Funeral services have been set for longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services for South Texas leader Loyd Neal have been officially set. Neal was Mayor of Corpus Christi from 1997-2005. He was then Nueces County Judge from 2006-2018. On Sunday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales posted to social media today that former judge Loyd Neal...
One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
$120,000 grant awarded to Corpus Christi's Justice for All Immigrants organization
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend organization aimed at helping immigrants received a $120,000 grant Tuesday to assist in their cause. Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas provided the generous grant monies to the group Justice for All Immigrants. The funds will help with a few different services for immigrants and the community including:
Extreme drought conditions could affect the foundation of homes
Extreme drought conditions across the coastal bend are affecting homes in the area, it is causing foundations to move.
