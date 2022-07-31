forums.theozone.net
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Coming out of the Oregon Ducks’ annual spring scrimmage, there seemed to be a consensus among fans and media members alike — it looked like veteran transfer Bo Nix had a leg up in the quarterback competition, and would likely take that lead throughout the summer months and into fall camp in Eugene. The offseason is long, though, and there is ample time for other players to make a move. Related'I'm in the best shape I've ever been in;' RB Sean Dollars talks at Oregon Media Day One of those players working to move his way up the depth chart is redshirt freshman...
