'Insecure' Actor Reveals Engagement

The View panelists often face unsubstantiated rumors about their show, such as a new claim that Joy Behar is trying to force Whoopi Goldberg out. However, there is no actual confirmed truth to the story at this time. According to Suggest, a source close to the show told The Globe, "[Behar's] said for months now Whoopi's a liability and it's in everyone's interest if she gets greased so the rating can improve and they can bring in new talent."

