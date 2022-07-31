'Insecure' Actor Reveals Engagement

popculture.com
'Good Morning America: Ginger Zee Reflects After Heartwarming Encounters With Fans
Ginger Zee is a busy woman right now. In addition to being Good Morning America's resident meteorologist, Zee is a published author. Her latest book, A Little Closer to Home: How I Found Calm After the Storm, was released in January 2022. Months later, Zee continues to promote her book by meeting with fans from across the country. Most recently, she held a book signing in New Jersey and, as she reflected on Instagram, she truly appreciated the fans that came out to support her latest endeavor.
'Game of Thrones': Natalie Dormer Just Landed an Important Movie Role
Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer has starred in a number of film and TV projects since exiting the show at the end of Season 6, but now the actress has landed a very important movie role. Deadline reports that Dormer will be portraying Dr. Audrey Evans in a new biopic titled Audrey's Children. The film is being directed by Ami Canaan Mann, from a screenplay by Julia Fisher Farbman. The film does not currently have an announced premiere date.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
'The View' Rumor Claims Joy Behar Is Forcing Whoopi Goldberg Out, But Here's the Truth
The View panelists often face unsubstantiated rumors about their show, such as a new claim that Joy Behar is trying to force Whoopi Goldberg out. However, there is no actual confirmed truth to the story at this time. According to Suggest, a source close to the show told The Globe, "[Behar's] said for months now Whoopi's a liability and it's in everyone's interest if she gets greased so the rating can improve and they can bring in new talent."
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
'Twilight' Star Reportedly Splits From Longtime Partner
Twilight star Cam Gigandet and his wife, Dominique Geisendorff, are reportedly getting a divorce. Geisendoff filed for divorce on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to documents obtained by E! News. Gigandet, 39, played the villain James Witherdale in the 2008 Twilight movie. Gigandet and Geisendorff married in...
Angelina Jolie Reveals Daughter Zahara is Heading to Prestigious College
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Zahara, is headed to Spelman College. The 47-year-old Mr. & Mrs. Smith star took to Instagram on July 31 to announce that 17-year-old will be attending beginning this Fall. In the photo, Zahara is seen posing with some of her fellow students, some of whom were in Spelman College shirts. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," Jolie wrote. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl she wrote alongside the hashtags #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU."
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant Again Nearly 2 Years After Suffering Pregnancy Loss
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child, Teigen announced Wednesday. The news comes almost two years after she lost her son Jack in September 2020. The Lip Sync Battle host previously announced in February she was using in vitro fertilization to conceive another baby. "The last few...
Julia Roberts' Marriage Is Reportedly on 'Life Support' But That's Not the Case
Julia Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on July 4, but a sketchy magazine article claimed their relationship was on the rocks. That does not appear to be the case though, especially considering the Instagram post that Roberts published to celebrate their milestone. Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, are parents to three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 15-year-old Henry.
Jenny Nicholson Calls out Major Issue With YouTube
Jenny Nicholson called out a major issue with YouTube last week and why content creators like herself are looking to other platforms to make their living. Nicholson revealed that her most recent video, "The Church Play Cinematic Universe," was in dispute over a copyright claim that she said was made "in bad faith." That seriously impacted her income from a long and laborious project.
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Rocks Baby Bump at 'DWTS' Co-Star's Wedding
Jenna Johnson accessorized her wedding guest dress with a growing baby bump as the expectant dancer celebrated fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong's marriage to Brylee Ivers. Sharing photos from the happy day to Instagram, Johnson, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, gushed over getting to see her "little brother" tie the knot.
Wendy Williams Resurfaces, Video Shows Concerning Fan Encounter
A fan encountered Wendy Williams on the street in New York City this week and filmed a video that has many people concerned. Williams has been absent from the public eye for the last few months, and fans have speculated wildly about her health considering her history of chronic illness and addiction. The video filmed by TikTok user djinkies had many viewers convinced that Williams was in some kind of altered state.
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Reveals How They Reconciled After Family Feud
Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about reconciling with her father, Todd Chrisley, after the two spent years going back and forth publicly amid a family feud. The previously-estranged Chrisley Know Best daughter revealed how she and her dad managed to mend fences in a new episode of her podcast The Southern Tea, saying their reconciliation was not attributed to the fraud trial in which Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were recently convicted.
Kelly Ripa Sets 3 Dates for Upcoming Book Tour
Kelly Ripa announced the first dates of her book tour to promote Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, on Monday. All three are in the vicinity of New York City and one stop features her husband, Mark Consulos. Anderson Cooper will join her for one date, while Bethenny Frankel will be present at the third stop.
Tony Hawk Reacts to Maya Hawke Being His 'Daughter' (Exclusive)
Maya Hawke recently posted on her Instagram page that she is actually the daughter of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Maya Hawke, who stars in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, is joking though as she is in real life, the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. But there have been some interesting conversations on social media about her real parentage. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Tony Hawk reacted to the 24-year-old actress's joke about the two being related.
Radio Host Confirms Breakup From Longtime Girlfriend
Former The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott and his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia have split. After first dating for several years while in university and later rekindling their romance in 2016, the Irish TV presenter confirmed in a Monday, July 25 post to his Instagram Story that he and Melia broke up about 18 months ago.
