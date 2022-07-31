ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record

By Sophie Kaufman
swimswam.com
 3 days ago
swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England's Molly Caudery takes the silver medal in the women's pole vault at the Commonwealth Games - after team-mate Holly Bradshaw was forced to pull out with a hamstring injury

Molly Caudery has secured a silver medal for England in the women's pole vault at the Commonwealth Games. The 22-year-old cleared 4.45m in the final on Friday evening, the same height as two competitors who finished behind her but with fewer attempts. New Zealand's Imogen Ayris took bronze, with her...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

World Record: Regan Smith, USA – 2:03.35 (2019) Commonwealth Record: Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 2:04.28 (2021) Commonwealth Games Record: Kylie Masse, CAN – 2:05.98 (2018) Kaylee McKeown and Kylie Masse both looked controlled to take the win in their respective heats of the women’s 200 back, touching as the top two qualifiers heading into the final. McKeown won gold at 2022 Worlds in 2:05.08 and Masse took fifth in 2:08.00, so they should both have left something in the tank.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Kylie Masse
swimswam.com

WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 2 Finals

Spencer Penland contributed to this report. Did you miss the second day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you just want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Either way, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 2 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Summer McIntosh Blasts New 200 IM World Junior Record, 2:08.70

In finals on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer McIntosh stormed to 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM, a new world junior record. She turned for home on the freestyle leg in second, .12 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown, and out-split her 29.81 to 30.75 to win gold. With that swim, she also sweeps the IMs in Birmingham, having won the women’s 400 IM in world junior record time earlier in the meet.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Emma McKeon Extends Her Status as Commonwealth Games’ All-Time Winner

With her victory in the 50 butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 28-year-old Australian Emma McKeon has extended her lead as the most decorated Commonwealth Games gold medalist of all-time by winning 12 gold medals. Earlier in the week, we reported that McKeon tied fellow Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Commonwealth Games#2018 Commonwealth Games#Commonwealth
swimswam.com

Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games

Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time

With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back

It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Matt King

In the month of July, King has lowered a personal best time eight times on the way to winning a pair of national titles in the men's 50 and 100 freestyle. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light...
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy