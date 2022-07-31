Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record

swimswam.com
England's Molly Caudery takes the silver medal in the women's pole vault at the Commonwealth Games - after team-mate Holly Bradshaw was forced to pull out with a hamstring injury
Molly Caudery has secured a silver medal for England in the women's pole vault at the Commonwealth Games. The 22-year-old cleared 4.45m in the final on Friday evening, the same height as two competitors who finished behind her but with fewer attempts. New Zealand's Imogen Ayris took bronze, with her...
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
World Record: Regan Smith, USA – 2:03.35 (2019) Commonwealth Record: Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 2:04.28 (2021) Commonwealth Games Record: Kylie Masse, CAN – 2:05.98 (2018) Kaylee McKeown and Kylie Masse both looked controlled to take the win in their respective heats of the women’s 200 back, touching as the top two qualifiers heading into the final. McKeown won gold at 2022 Worlds in 2:05.08 and Masse took fifth in 2:08.00, so they should both have left something in the tank.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Matt Sates Scratches 100 Fly Semifinals on Day 4
DAY 4 FINALS START LISTS (no relay lineups) Matt Sates has scratched the 100 fly on Day 4 finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In prelims, the 19-year-old touched in 54.02, qualifying for the semifinals as the 14th seed. He finished third in his heat behind Josh Liendo and Teong...
WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 2 Finals
Spencer Penland contributed to this report. Did you miss the second day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you just want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Either way, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 2 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that.
Summer McIntosh Blasts New 200 IM World Junior Record, 2:08.70
In finals on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer McIntosh stormed to 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM, a new world junior record. She turned for home on the freestyle leg in second, .12 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown, and out-split her 29.81 to 30.75 to win gold. With that swim, she also sweeps the IMs in Birmingham, having won the women’s 400 IM in world junior record time earlier in the meet.
Emma McKeon Extends Her Status as Commonwealth Games’ All-Time Winner
With her victory in the 50 butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 28-year-old Australian Emma McKeon has extended her lead as the most decorated Commonwealth Games gold medalist of all-time by winning 12 gold medals. Earlier in the week, we reported that McKeon tied fellow Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian...
Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games
Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time
With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back
It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
CWG-22 Me Ek Baar Fir Srihari Ne Dikhayi Shandar Swimming – Indian Swimming News
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Only 1 Team Opts for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
Australia did not use the typical MMFF lineup for their mixed medley relay as they used Kaylee McKeown on the leadoff backstroke leg. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 3:45.34, Australia – 2022. Australia, 3:41.30. Canada, 3:43.98. England, 3:44.03.
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
SwimSwam Breakdown: Chalmers Media Woes, Peaty Misses Podium, & Aussie Relay WR
We discuss Kyle Chalmers' reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast podium, and the Aussie women's surprise world record Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Kyle Chalmers‘ reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
First Time Kisi Indian Swimmer Ne Top 5 Me Kiya Finish – Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Matt King
In the month of July, King has lowered a personal best time eight times on the way to winning a pair of national titles in the men's 50 and 100 freestyle. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light...
