Hamilton County, IN

24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

 4 days ago
readthereporter.com

Carmel cops need your help catching Carey Grove vandals

On the evening of July 9, the subjects pictured above were seen on surveillance video at Carey Grove Park in Carmel at the same time several park structures were defaced with spray paint. Carmel Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questioning regarding this incident. If you have any information on these people, please contact Officer Mason Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-42694.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN
Person
Eric Holcomb
WTHR

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
LAWRENCE, IN
fishers.in.us

Fishers Police Investigate A Serious Crash on 126th Street

(Fishers, Indiana) – The Fishers Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:00am on July 30, 2022, police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Promise Road. Upon their arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, an orange Chevrolet Trax, and a black Chevrolet Cruz. Both drivers and two passengers, in the Chevrolet Cruz, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
MORGANTOWN, IN
Public Safety
WTHR

Customer shoots McDonald's employee on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a customer shot a McDonald's employee Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 7822 Brookville Road, near Interstate 465 and South Franklin Road, around 1 p.m. Investigators believe an employee...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

