24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

Boy, 13, grazed by bullet in east side shooting, IMPD says
A 13-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in a shooting early Thursday on the city's east side, police say.
Funeral information released for slain Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
Funeral services for Noah Shahnavaz, the Elwood officer who was shot to death Sunday during an attempted traffic stop, will be held later this week in Fishers.
Carmel cops need your help catching Carey Grove vandals
On the evening of July 9, the subjects pictured above were seen on surveillance video at Carey Grove Park in Carmel at the same time several park structures were defaced with spray paint. Carmel Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questioning regarding this incident. If you have any information on these people, please contact Officer Mason Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-42694.
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
Man dies after crashing into tree in Lawrence, police say
A man died from injuries he suffered when drove off a road and crashed into a tree early Thursday in Lawrence, police say.
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time
The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical...
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
Fishers Police Investigate A Serious Crash on 126th Street
(Fishers, Indiana) – The Fishers Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:00am on July 30, 2022, police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Promise Road. Upon their arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, an orange Chevrolet Trax, and a black Chevrolet Cruz. Both drivers and two passengers, in the Chevrolet Cruz, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
IMPD: Employee shot in McDonald’s bathroom on east side
A person was shot in the bathroom of the McDonald's on Brookville Road on the east side of Indianapolis, per police.
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Suspect in Elwood police officer's death has several prior criminal convictions, records show
INDIANA — WRTV Investigates has learned the suspect preliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has several previous criminal convictions. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's criminal record stretches back to 1998, when he was convicted of battery in Grant County. WRTV Investigates...
‘A sweet soul’: Fishers remembers Elwood officer killed during traffic stop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz had strong ties in the city of Fishers. Now, his death has left a big hole in the hearts of the community. He was a graduate of Fishers High School. Shahnavaz was also a former member of the percussion group at the high school. Friends say he made an impact on the community.
Fishers police: Man pointing gun at traffic had ‘suspicious packages and a chemical odor’ at apartment
As responders approached the Fishers apartment, they noticed suspicious packages and a chemical odor, police said.
Man dies in weekend motorcycle crash on I-465 ramp
A motorcyclist died when he crashed on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 Saturday on the city's northeast side, police say.
Customer shoots McDonald's employee on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a customer shot a McDonald's employee Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 7822 Brookville Road, near Interstate 465 and South Franklin Road, around 1 p.m. Investigators believe an employee...
Police say thieves targeted local yoga studios, posing as new clients
Over the weekend, yoga studios across Central Indiana reported to police they had been the victims of thefts.
