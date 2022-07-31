‘Saved my life’: CAR-T cell therapy gives new hope for advanced blood cancers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A silver lining – that is how one doctor is describing a new therapy method for advanced blood cancers.

“It was the last hope I had because we were running out of stuff to do,” said Carra Mayberry. Mayberry is 74 years old and lives in Kiowa.

Eight years ago, after hurting her right femur before heading into surgery. She discovered something worse. She had multiple myeloma.

“I had never heard of that,” she said.

Mayberry had a stem cell transplant. “I was only in remission 10 months,” she said.

Up until last year, Mayberry did well with chemo pills and treatments.

“My numbers, my i.g.g. (immunoglobulin), and my light change started going up, up, up, up, and I said you gotta give me something else. This isn’t working,” Mayberry recalled.

A biopsy found she had a mass the size of a cantaloupe. Radiation only slightly reduced the tumor. That’s where chimeric antigen T-cell therapy (CAR-T) came in.

“We take their specific T-cells and they engineer in a lab to essentially go after these myeloma cells and we would just give back these patients their cells. Then it would do its job and try to seek out these myeloma cells to destroy it,” explained Dr. Quoc Truon, medical oncologist at the Cancer Center of Kansas.

This is only approved for patients who have received more than three lines of therapy.

“Despite many different treatments out there, it still comes back, and it can cause a lot of problems for these patients,” Dr. Truong said.

Mayberry got these cells infused back into her body in mid-January at Ascension Via Christi. After six-weeks of recovery in the hospital, she was allowed to go back home.

“I really feel like the CAR-T therapy here at Ascension Via Christi saved my life,” she said.

“It’s not short of anything but a miracle,” Dr. Truong said.

Mayberry still gets tired easily but continues to make progress. She is now down to only going to pratt once a week for lab and shots.

