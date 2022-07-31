A science-based case against carbon dioxide pipelines across Iowa

www.bleedingheartland.com
Missouri governor sounds alarm, warns spreading drought could spell financial ruin for farming families
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, were experiencing drought conditions that are moving into central regions of the state.
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
3 reasons US coal power is disappearing – and a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The U.S. coal industry chalked up a rare win this summer when the Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. But that doesn't mean coal-fired power plants will make a comeback. As...
11 Iowa nursing homes have closed since December amid limited state funding
JOHNSTON — Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those same pressures, Brent...
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America
It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
Restaurant inspection update: Cockroaches, dead mice, rancid meat, moldy fruit
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy fruit, rodent infestations and unsanitary conditions. One restaurant agreed to halt food service while it underwent a deep cleaning, while others were cited for mouse poison scattered throughout...
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Farmer routinely overapplied manure to cropland for years, DNR says
A northern Iowa farmer for years spread excessive amounts of pig manure on his crop fields along with additional commercial fertilizer, which increased the risk of contaminating nearby waterways with nitrate, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The department recently fined Craig Benjegerdes, of Manly, $4,500 for the...
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion
The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift. […]
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas
At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
Three Iowa nursing homes to close with owner owing taxpayers $2.1 million
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'
Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma
Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge
A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
Iowa court’s unfair message to rural property owners: ‘Take one for the team’
In 1972, Gordon Garrison purchased 300 acres of farmland in Emmet County, a rectangle near the Minnesota border one county to the east of the Iowa Great Lakes. The Iowa State University agricultural engineering graduate began raising sheep and crops. He also set about working to restore the “prairie pothole” ecology of shallow wetlands that was common in northwestern Iowa when white settlers began arriving 175 years ago.
