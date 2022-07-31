Fire in Scranton forces families from home

www.wnep.com
Troopers: Child purposely burned by hot water
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges. According to troopers, David McNeese purposely held a two-year-old's hands under extremely hot water from the kitchen sink of a home in Hamilton Township in January. Investigators believe the water was unusually hot because of a...
Seven families displaced after apartment fire
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven families have been displaced after an early morning blaze in Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the corner of Sunbury Street and Delaware Ave in Minersville. Crews say that seven families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Firefighters say several […]
Fire damages apartment building in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment building in Schuylkill County. Video from Skook News shows the damage to the place at the corner of Sunbury Street and North Delaware Avenue in Minersville. Emergency officials tell us they got the call just before 4 Wednesday morning. There's no word...
Train, rig crash in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A train and a tractor-trailer collided Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue. Some fuel from the tractor-trailer spilled onto the road. Officials tell us they do not expect to file any charges after the crash. See news happening? Text our...
Helicopter crash in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A helicopter crashed in a backyard field in Lehighton Wednesday afternoon. It was reported a red 4-passenger helicopter crashed in a field, landing on its side behind a home in the 700 block of Orioles Dr. just before 1 PM. The helicopter had 3...
Teen dies in crash in Price Twp.
PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink. State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.
Grand jury investigating PSP shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a federal grand jury will investigate a shooting death. That's according to a tweet by civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump represents the family of Christian Hall, who was shot and killed by state troopers in December of 2020. Hall was killed on...
Fire Crews Respond to Working House Fire in Blythe Township
Fire crews responded to a working house fire near New Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1:30pm, Tuesday, emergency personnel were called to 71 Silver Creek Road, in Blythe Township for a possible house fire. The first chief on scene reported a working fire. A quick response by firefighters had the...
Coroner on scene of incident at Route 447 in Price Twp.
The Monroe County Coroner is on scene at an incident in Monroe County Tuesday night. Crews responded to Route 447 in Price Township. The coroner did not confirm any other details of the incident.
Grief Camp On the Pennsylvania Road
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Children's Grief Camp in Luzerne County has been helping little campers who suffered significant loss cope with trauma. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to the Lands at Hillside Farms near Dallas where campers and counselors bring joy into darkness. Take another trip down...
Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning
MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
Fundraiser benefits Panther Valley teen hurt in crash
The family of a 2022 Panther Valley graduate injured in a recent car crash are raising funds to help her recovery. Chloe Englert was injured in a two-vehicle crash the morning of July 18 on Route 54 in Nesquehoning. The 18-year-old from Summit Hill remains hospitalized. She has no medical...
State Police Warn Ashland and Girardville Residents About Increase in Burglaries
The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of Ashland and Girardville about an uptick in burglaries recently. According to the Frackville Barracks, Troopers have received multiple reports from residents from both boroughs about overnight burglaries over the last month. Police say the suspects are pushing in air conditioners to gain...
Pa. man on Facebook Live confessed to shooting at ex-girlfriend: police
A Lehigh Valley man’s seemingly mistaken Facebook Live broadcast recorded him holding a gun as he confessed to shooting at a former girlfriend, and the recording was still visible hours after his arrest. Joseph Shankweiler Jr., 39, of Northampton, is facing two criminal cases from events on Sunday: attempted...
Northampton man breaks into Bethlehem home, fires shot at woman, police say
UPDATE: Armed man broadcast confession to Bethlehem shooting on Facebook live, police say. A 39-year-old Northampton man, who broke into a Main Street home on Sunday afternoon in Bethlehem and fired a shot at a resident, was arrested in Lehigh County, city police report. Officers responded at 1:16 p.m. to...
Police: Cat shot with pellet gun
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone's pet cat was allegedly shot with a pellet gun near Bloomsburg. The cat's owner told state troopers it happened on July 23 near the intersection of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane in Main Township. The feline is expected to be okay, but state...
Watch: Kingston tree to be demolished
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — An update on a story Eyewitness News reported last week in Kingston. An 80-foot troublesome tree is being demolished Wednesday on the 600 block of Charles Avenue. The shade tree commission approved the $9,000 cost to take down the towering, red oak. The job is expected to be completed Thursday. Mayor […]
PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed
DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans. On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities. As […]
Police hold National Night Out in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making communities safer together. That was the message Tuesday night at an annual community-building campaign. National Night Out was held by police departments across the country Tuesday night, including in Scranton. “I saw the helicopter,” said Ezio Curmaci Ezio Curmaci was so excited to see all the different police equipment with […]
Methamphetamine, gun located after police chase down four-wheeler in Shamokin
Shamokin, Pa. — An Ashland resident was ordered to be held on $20,000 monetary bail after police said they discovered methamphetamine and a loaded gun following a chase through Coal Township. Officer Michael Menapace said they observed Mark Stump, Jr. operating a four-wheeler near Tioga Street on July 24 at approximately 2:28 a.m. Stump continued to travel east even after authorities turned on lights and sirens in pursuit, Menapace wrote. ...
