Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says

CBS 46
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
CBS 46
Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash has shut down a portion of I-285 south in DeKalb County near the E. Ponce De Leon Avenue overpass, officials say. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route as there is no timeline on when the highway will reopen. Georgia 511 officials...
2 arrested after pregnant Georgia mom of 3 is fatally stabbed
LAGRANGE, Ga. (TCD) -- Two people were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a pregnant mom of three to death last week. According to WXIA-TV, officers from the LaGrange Police Department discovered Breanna Burgess' body Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 2:30 a.m. while out patrolling. The press release cited by WXIA says investigators determined Burgess was "stabbed and succumbed to her injuries."
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police close off road near 'Cop City' after reports of a damaged transformer
In DeKalb County, the Atlanta Police Department has blocked off the road near "Cop City" after they reported that a transformer was damaged on the property. Officers say they are unsure how the transformer was damaged, but residents in the area said that for the last few months the intensity of protestors and more has ramped up.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Monroe County missing man FOUND
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 77 year old Zacky Cooley. He was last seen August 1, 2022 around 10:00pm on Old Zebulon Road, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado Truck that is silver in color and has a Georgia license plate # ALY283. Cooley has Dementia. Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at QuickServe in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, it happened at 6:30 a.m. at the QuickServe at 584 Emery Highway. They say a man was playing on the store's gaming machine and he complained...
41nbc.com
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
Early morning apartment fire in DeKalb leaves multiple families without a place to live
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue says investigators are looking into an apartment fire in DeKalb that happened early Tuesday morning. DCFR says the fire happened at 4:17 a.m. at Eagles Run Apartments. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They say the...
fox5atlanta.com
Second suspect charged in coach's murder during botched carjacking at Gwinnett QT
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during a botched carjacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department said investigators have been working around the clock to figure out who killed...
Victim in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio identified as father of 2; vigil planned for tomorrow
ATLANTA — The victim in a shooting outside an Atlanta recording studio earlier this week has been identified as a father of two - and another victim who survived the shooting told 11Alive he believes he was the intended target. According to family members and the Fulton County Medical...
Newnan Times-Herald
Man charged with arson after Westgate house fire
A Newnan man is under arrest after allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a Westgate home. The incident occurred Monday evening at 4 Westgate Park Drive when Newnan firefighters responded to the scene to find the home fully involved with fire, according to Chief Stephen Brown with the Newnan Fire Department.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson, Anthony Doyle 2300 Tucker Mill Rd Conyers, GA
Jackson, Anthony Doyle 2300 Tucker Mill Rd Conyers, GA 30094 ARRESTED 07-04-2017 CONVICTED 06-24-2019 Statutory Rape Gwinnett County 911-77323 8/3/2022.
The Citizen Online
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman arrested for next-door neighbor's death
Morrow police said it started as an argument and quickly turned violent from there. Now, a woman is dead and another is in jail.
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
fox5atlanta.com
Clarkston daycare abuse case: Mother angry after watching video of 2 workers
CLARKSTON, Ga. - One daycare worker is behind bars and another has yet to turn herself in after Clarkston police said the women were caught on video abusing a 3-year-old boy. Both daycare workers were charged with first-degree child abuse after detectives watched the disturbing surveillance video from Clarkston First Baptist Academy Daycare on July 6.
