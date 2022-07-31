Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention

www.wltx.com
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Wade in the Water DocumentaryShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia
Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
accesswdun.com
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
CBS 46
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
CBS 46
Savoy Automobile Museum announces two new exhibitions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum opened two new exhibits Aug. 2. BIG BLOCKS! focuses on the American muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibit will showcase cars as varied as Mustangs, Corvettes, Chargers and a Mercury Cyclone. 11 cars in total are on display, brought together from both the Savoy’s collection, other museums and private collectors.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds
ATLANTA - If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia. According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Small Town Throwdown’ Concert at Ashley Park to benefit Coweta Community Foundation
Following on the heels of last year’s successful Alan Jackson concert, another live event to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. Produced by Palmetto Entertainment and with Pepsi as Presenting Sponsor, the Small Town Throwdown concert driven by Southtowne Motors at Ashley Park will be hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and will feature Brantley Gilbert, LOCASH, Gyth Rigdon and Dee Jay Silver.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
ucpress.edu
For Other Growing U.S. Cities, Atlanta is a Warning
By Dan Immergluck, author of Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First-Century Atlanta. Rising home prices and rents are on everyone’s mind these days. In the wake of COVID-19, housing costs rose rapidly in most cities. Yet the U.S. housing crisis is not new, and has been worsening since the country came out of the foreclosure crisis around 2012. Over the last decade, rent soared in many cities, including in growing regions like the Sunbelt. Formerly “low-cost” cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and many others have seen strong housing market pressures in their urban cores, resulting in a new era of gentrification that Derek Hyra and others have called “fifth-wave” gentrification.
Casting Call: Models, babies & a block party this week
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
