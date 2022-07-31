ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Police giving away steering wheel locks to Hyundai/Kia owners

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — With vehicle thefts on the rise, Beloit owners of Kia or Hyundai vehicles could get some extra protection from car thieves.

Beloit Police will give away free steering wheel locks for drivers whose models are from 2015 or later. Those cars have a design flaw that police said makes them easier to steal.

The giveaway is taking place during the “National Night Out” kickoff event this Wednesday at Riverside Park, 1252 S Riverside Dr. It is for the first 100 drivers.

