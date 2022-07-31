Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for St. Charles, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Missouri, including the following counties and independent city, Saint Charles, Saint Louis and Saint Louis City. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include St. Louis, O`Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wildwood, University City, Ballwin, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Webster Groves, Ferguson, Manchester, Creve Coeur, Overland, Clayton, Jennings and St. Ann.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe; St. Clair The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Monroe County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois St. Louis City in east central Missouri Central St. Louis County in east central Missouri * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kirkwood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Crestwood, Ladue, Olivette, Glendale and Oakland around 1025 PM CDT. University City, Webster Groves, Clayton, Richmond Heights, Brentwood, Rock Hill, Grantwood Village, Concord and Sappington around 1030 PM CDT. Maplewood, Shrewsbury, Lakeshire, Affton, Pagedale, Green Park, Marlborough and Mackenzie around 1035 PM CDT. Lemay, Mehlville, Oakville, St. George, Bella Villa and Wilbur Park around 1040 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include East Carondelet, Columbia, Dupo, Brooklyn, East St. Louis, Cahokia, Centreville, Washington Park, Cahokia Parks Airport, Fairmont City and Alorton. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277. This also includes Scott Joplin Historic Site. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
Comments / 0