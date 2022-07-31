Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe; St. Clair The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Monroe County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois St. Louis City in east central Missouri Central St. Louis County in east central Missouri * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kirkwood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Crestwood, Ladue, Olivette, Glendale and Oakland around 1025 PM CDT. University City, Webster Groves, Clayton, Richmond Heights, Brentwood, Rock Hill, Grantwood Village, Concord and Sappington around 1030 PM CDT. Maplewood, Shrewsbury, Lakeshire, Affton, Pagedale, Green Park, Marlborough and Mackenzie around 1035 PM CDT. Lemay, Mehlville, Oakville, St. George, Bella Villa and Wilbur Park around 1040 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include East Carondelet, Columbia, Dupo, Brooklyn, East St. Louis, Cahokia, Centreville, Washington Park, Cahokia Parks Airport, Fairmont City and Alorton. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277. This also includes Scott Joplin Historic Site. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MONROE COUNTY, IL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO