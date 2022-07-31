Woman rescues piglet on the side of the road

krcgtv.com
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
TODAY.com
A co-pilot died after ‘exiting’ a small plane midflight. There’s now a mystery around what happened
Investigators are continuing to probe what exactly occurred in the skies above North Carolina to ascertain how a 23-year-old co-pilot took off for a work-related flight — and never landed. A small twin-engine plane with two co-pilots on board made an emergency landing Friday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport...
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
thehappypuppysite.com
Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?
The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
BBC
RSPCA inspector cares for only surviving puppy of litter dumped in bin bag
An RSPCA inspector has been hand-rearing a puppy after 10 of its littermates died after being dumped in a tied-up black bin bag. The animals were abandoned in woodland in Halifax hours after being born. Sara Jordan from the charity has spent the past five weeks caring for Tippy, the...
BBC
Wilberfoss: Spate of village cat deaths sparks RSPCA warning
Pet owners in an East Yorkshire village have been warned to remain vigilant after a spate of suspicious cat deaths. The RSPCA is investigating the deaths of two cats, feared to be the latest in a line of unexplained feline fatalities in Wilberfoss going back decades. Insp Beth Boyd said:...
katzenworld.co.uk
It’s a Miaow-stery! Kitten Found 85 Miles From Yorkshire Home is Reunited With her Owners
Loki was microchipped allowing the RSPCA to track down her family. A mischievous kitten who took a long-distance trip from her home on the Yorkshire coast is back with her family thanks to the RSPCA – and the help of an up-to-date microchip. Loki went missing from her home...
dailyphew.com
Injured Swan Gives Her Rescuer A Loving Hug
Swans usually have a reputation for being vicious when they are scared or feel under threat. But when television show host, Richard Wiese, met an injured one, the swan nuzzled into his neck for comfort instead. Wiese hosts the U.K. show “Born to Explore” and was visiting the Abbotsbury Swannery...
dailyphew.com
A Homeless Puppy With A Seriously Injured Paw And Was Sick, Enters A Veterinary Center In Order To Ask For Help
Thanks to a video recorded by the location’s security camera, the touching account of a sick dog that walks into a veterinarian clinic by himself to seek medical assistance because he had an injured paw has reached far beyond its bounds. Only the veterinary clinic in the middle of...
dailyphew.com
Sweet Puppy Dragging 6-pound Tumor And Dumped At Shelter To Be Put Down Gets A Second Chance
Clyde the dog is only 1 year old, but he was dumped at a shelter to be euthanized because he was dragging around a 6 pound tumor. Thankfully, the sweet puppy with a “heart of gold” has a second chance thanks to strangers. Clyde was abandoned at the...
