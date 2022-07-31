ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman rescues piglet on the side of the road

By Amari Bell
krcgtv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piglet#Accident
thehappypuppysite.com

Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?

The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
PETS
BBC

Wilberfoss: Spate of village cat deaths sparks RSPCA warning

Pet owners in an East Yorkshire village have been warned to remain vigilant after a spate of suspicious cat deaths. The RSPCA is investigating the deaths of two cats, feared to be the latest in a line of unexplained feline fatalities in Wilberfoss going back decades. Insp Beth Boyd said:...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailyphew.com

Injured Swan Gives Her Rescuer A Loving Hug

Swans usually have a reputation for being vicious when they are scared or feel under threat. But when television show host, Richard Wiese, met an injured one, the swan nuzzled into his neck for comfort instead. Wiese hosts the U.K. show “Born to Explore” and was visiting the Abbotsbury Swannery...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy