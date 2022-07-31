49ers training camp: ‘Elite’ secondary now in play for San Francisco

ninernoise.com
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks Host Former 1st-Round Pick For Workout; Bobby Wagner Replacement?
Reuben Foster hasn't played an NFL down in four years.
Cowboys Had 2 Scary Injury Moments On Monday
The Dallas Cowboys had two scary injury moments at practice on Monday. Cowboys wide receiver James Washington was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. He was reportedly unable to put weight on his leg. Now, the Cowboys are dealing with an injury to their secondary. Dallas defensive...
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
Yardbarker
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Most valuable NFL teams revealed with Dallas Cowboys worth $1.7BN more than closest rivals
DALLAS COWBOYS maintained their status as the most valuable NFL franchise by a huge margin. America's Team are worth a massive $1.7BILLION more than their closest challengers on the list. Values for all 32 teams were released by Sportico over the weekend. Jerry Jones' powerhouse in Texas were valued at...
Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Ready For NFL Season
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver is ready for the 2022 NFL season. Skriver, a veteran model, has long been a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. The popular model's Instagram feed is full of Raiders pictures throughout the NFL season. Skriver can't wait for kickoff. "Summer in San Diego....
Yardbarker
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
Rams Wide Receiver Scheduled To Have Surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is headed toward another knee operation. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Monday that Jefferson will undergo his second knee surgery Tuesday. McVay set the timetable at "a few weeks" and is unsure if the 26-year-old will start the season.
Without Washington: Three Free Agent WRs Cowboys Should Consider Signing
The Dallas Cowboys are facing panic at the wide receiver position after receiver James Washington fractured his foot at camp on Monday.
NFL insider gives bold take on Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes
The Green Bay Packers have one of the most complete defenses in the NFL, at least one paper, heading into the 2022 season. The starting lineup could have up to seven first-round picks in it and according to defensive back Jaire Alexander, the group is “nasty, just nasty.”. NFL...
49ers Have a Problem With Their Interior Offensive Line
The first day of padded practice in training camp was not a good one for the 49ers' interior offensive line.
Las Vegas Raiders lose linebacker to season-ending injury
While training camp is still relatively young, the Las Vegas Raiders received some less-than-ideal news on the first day of August, as, according to Field Yates, the team has placed linebacker Micah Kiser on season-ending IR with an as-of-yet unspecified leg injury. Kiser, a 27-year-old former fifth-round pick out of...
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
RG3 torches NFL over Deshaun Watson appeal: ‘About protecting The Brand’
Robert Griffin III spoke up about the Deshaun Watson situation, women and the NFL, and it’s something to appreciate. The NFL hasn’t done the best job when it comes to protecting women. We all know there have been multiple cases surrounding domestic abuse, assault, rape, and other things.
Former Rebel Sam Williams Draws Teammate Praise During Dallas Cowboys Camp
The defensive lineman continues to make positive headlines leading up to the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Giants acquire utility man Proctor in trade with Rays, DFA Castro
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time this year, the Giants went shopping for a Ford. In a minor move made one day before MLB's trade deadline, the Giants acquired utility man Ford Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Jeremy Walker. The bigger surprise was the corresponding move. Right-handed reliever Kervin Castro was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot less than a year after his strong September put him on the playoff roster.
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
Fantasy Football Draft Strategies: First Five Picks Drafting 7-8-9
Find out how to proceed through the early rounds of your fantasy football draft when picking from slots 7-9.
