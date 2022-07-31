www.cbssports.com
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
The Packers Want Fans Excited About Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers will have a big hole to fill after losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. He has been their top receiver for years and it would be difficult to replace his production. However, a team that has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback will always have a chance to...
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Packers 2022 NFL training camp
The Green Bay Packers’ training camp is now in full swing, and players, coaches, and fans are starting to get a taste of what the 2022 NFL season has in store for the squad. Among the takeaways from camp’s early days are several players on the Packers roster who have, so far, been a pleasant surprise.
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
Colts' Jelani Woods: Struggling early in camp
Woods has "looked lost at times" during training camp and is "probably coming a long a little slower" than the Colts expected, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Keefer also notes that 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson has struggled, leaving Mo Alie-Cox as Indy's only reliable tight end at the moment. Alie-Cox is one of the biggest TEs in the league and has already proven himself as a blocker and red-zone target, but he may not have the agility or route-running skills the team desires for obvious passing situations. Even so, Alie-Cox remains the best redraft bet of the bunch, and he may default into a three-down role if the team's young tight ends don't shape up. Woods is a rookie third-round pick who has Cox beat in terms of height (6-foot-7 vs. 6-foot-5) and speed (4.59-second 40-yard dash time vs. 4.75), while the veteran has the benefit of experience and a much sturdier build (listed at 267 pounds, compared to Woods' 253).
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
Bears' Tajae Sharpe: No longer on NFI list
Sharpe (undisclosed) was removed from the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Heading into his seventh season, Sharpe has been cleared to begin practicing with the Bears, as he'll have an opportunity to rejuvenate his NFL career. The seventh-year wideout spent his 2021 campaign with the Falcons, where he accounted for 25 receptions and 230 yards in 15 games. Along with Sharpe, the team also brought in a plethora of veteran receivers, including N'Keal Harry, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and David Moore to compete behind top options Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle. Expect Sharpe to jump back into the mix this week and compete for a roster spot.
Vikings 2022 training camp observations: Kevin O'Connell's effect, Kellen Mond at No. 2 QB and more
EAGAN, Minn. -- The sun was out in full force on Monday, as the Vikings began their first full week of training camp practice. It was a perfect template for the thousands of fans on hand at TCO Performance Center, giving local faithful a brightly lit look at the keys to Minnesota's 2022 season, both old and new.
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
Giants' Matt Breida: Getting ample work with second team
Breida has seen plenty of reps with the second team during training camp, Pat Lanni of NJ Advance Media reports. Breida was signed by the Giants in March after playing for three different teams over the past three campaigns. The 27-year-old averaged 4.8 yards per carry with Buffalo last season, but he got into only nine games. Saquon Barkley is in line to take on a workhorse role as long as he remains healthy, but there's not much in terms of depth behind him and Breida. As such, the latter would likely see significant usage should Barkley be hit with another injury.
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
Packers Adrian Amos Primed For Huge Season
The Packers defense is full of stars. Jaire Alexander just signed a massive contract extension. Rashan Gary looks to build off of his stellar season last year. Kenny Clark is a top 10 defensive lineman. One player that rarely gets talked about is Adrian Amos. Since he came to the Packers, he has been a solid force in the secondary. This year, Adrian Amos is primed for a huge season.
Bills' Marquez Stevenson: Leaves practice early
Stevenson (foot) left practice early Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson will undergo further evaluation, as the severity of the injury is not yet known. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, Stevenson appeared in five games last season, serving as a return man for the Bills.
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Breakouts from top model that nailed Jaylen Waddle's big year
D'Onta Foreman had all but disappeared from the Fantasy football rankings after the former University of Texas star had just 29 total carries for two teams between 2018 and 2020. However, he helped owners make their playoff pushes last year after an injury to Derrick Henry that caused him to miss the final nine games of the regular season. Foreman turned into one of the late-season Fantasy football breakouts with three 100-yard performances and touchdowns in two other games.
Bills' Zack Moss: Making noise at camp
Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports. Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the...
2022 Fantasy Football: Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0 feature Zeke Elliott, Davante Adams and Year 2 & 3 letdowns
I can't wait until the Average Draft Position data is more accurate for redraft leagues this season, but we're several weeks away from that happening. For now, the ADP for those leagues is more like an outline. That said, the current ADP at the end of July still allows us...
