Record-breaking rainfall drizzles over downtown San Francisco

NWS warns of possible thunderstorms in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area residents are warned about possible thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Twitter. A map shows those listed with a “limited” lightning risk include all Bay Area counties except Solano County. Although forecasters say chances are “low,” possible thunderstorms can arrive as early […]
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
Thunderstorms, lightning forecast to hit Bay Area
The Bay Area has seen an impressive amount of wet weather for this time of year, especially at the coast, and more is expected on the way Sunday night.
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Concrete slab added to Golden Gate Park as part of Outside Lands renovation
Some nearby residents called it an eyesore.
A floating river circus descends on San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove
Hundreds gathered to watch the performance.
San Francisco’s Bar Agricole finally reopens after a two-year closure
"We are happy to be a part of the city again."
Bay Area leads state in latest water conservation numbers
(BCN) — The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to […]
Why you can't fool the wrangler before horseback riding in San Francisco
No experience necessary - but they'll know if you're lying.
The Daily 08-03-22: Kaiser facing Bay Area strike over 'egregious' practices
More than 2,000 of Kaiser’s licensed therapists in Northern California announced plans to start an open-ended strike on Aug. 15. "This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws." Read more. • The first-ever dim sum restaurant in America is right in SF
Why was SF’s waterfront dominated by a freeway?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today’s Embarcadero is a teeming thoroughfare of restaurants, bars, public art, tourists, and breathtaking views. But only a little more than 30 years ago, a large portion of San Francisco’s waterfront was occupied by a double-decker elevated freeway that took drivers from the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge to Broadway. The so-called […]
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
Median home prices fell everywhere in the Bay Area except Solano County in June
Some Bay Area counties have seen prices fall more than 7%.
Interior Northern California bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
Much of interior Northern California is baking, with scorching temperatures pushing as high as 113 degrees.
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
Mosquito Fogging in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale Aug. 4
The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in a small area of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and San Jose (ZIP Codes 95054, 94089 and 95002). Weather permitting, this area will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Thursday, Aug. 4, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
Silicon Valley
Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop
For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
Popular Malaysian eatery to reopen in San Francisco with a prix fixe menu
The menu will rotate often and highlight the varied cuisines found across Malaysia.
A San Jose airport had 11 crashes in 10 years. How does it compare statewide?
A recent plane crash at Reid-Hillview Airport is renewing calls for its closure, even though federal data shows the number of crashes at the East San Jose facility aren’t higher than other busy airports in the state. An analysis by San José Spotlight found Reid-Hillview Airport, one of the busiest non-primary airports in California that... The post A San Jose airport had 11 crashes in 10 years. How does it compare statewide? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
