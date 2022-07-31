ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood

By Jaiyda Tyler
WWMT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wwmt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Police search for suspect in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire that left the outside of Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo damaged Sunday was set intentionally, according to detectives with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) released a photo of the suspected arsonist Monday in a Facebook post. Fire:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UPMATTERS

Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Accidents
WWMT

Police search for suspect in Grand Rapids credit union robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for help identifying the suspect accused of robbing a credit union in Grand Rapids Monday. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) released photos of the suspect who was caught on surveillance video inside of a Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive Monday afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Holland intersection reopens after crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#West Michigan#Michigan Avenue#Structure Fire#Fire Alarm#Accident#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbch.com

Car Stuck in Wet Cement

The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
HASTINGS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Four races decided in primary for Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The four contested primary races are decided for the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. The Aug. 2 primary narrowed the field for winners to move on to the Nov. 2 general election, where they compete for two-year terms. The county districts were redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, with new boundaries for a reduced nine county board districts.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy