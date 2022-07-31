Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood

wwmt.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
Dispatchers: Car, semi crash near Grandville
A car and semi-truck were involved in a crash southwest of Grandville Wednesday morning.
WWMT
Police search for suspect in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire that left the outside of Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo damaged Sunday was set intentionally, according to detectives with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) released a photo of the suspected arsonist Monday in a Facebook post. Fire:...
UPMATTERS
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
WWMTCw
One person arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shots fired call at Hays Park Avenue and James Street around noon, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car crashed...
WWMT
Police search for suspect in Grand Rapids credit union robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for help identifying the suspect accused of robbing a credit union in Grand Rapids Monday. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) released photos of the suspect who was caught on surveillance video inside of a Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive Monday afternoon.
WWMT
Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
Fox17
Holland intersection reopens after crash
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
13 catalytic converters found during Eaton Co. traffic stop
Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating a traffic stop in which officials found thirteen stolen catalytic converters in a car.
WWMT
End of Watch Ride to Remember honors Van Buren County Deputy
PAW PAW, Mich. — Beyond the Call of Duty's End of Watch Ride to Remember planned to pass through Paw Paw Wednesday to honor Van Buren County Deputy Sheriff James Lear. Lear passed away in December of 2021 from COVID-19 at the age of 43. The End of Watch...
WWMT
Deputies arrest suspect in connection to several Calhoun County crimes
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Albion man found sleeping in a stolen car is suspected to being connected to several crimes in Calhoun County, according to deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The car had reportedly been parked in the area for more than an hour while...
Semi-truck stolen from business serving Byron Township for 25 years
A semi-truck was stolen from a family-owned business in Kent County over the weekend. Preferred Trucking tells FOX 17, they’ve never had anything like this happen before.
wbch.com
Car Stuck in Wet Cement
The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
WWMT
Excessive heat and thunderstorms deliver 1-2 punch to West Michigan Wednesday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A heat advisory was issued Wednesday across West Michigan, due to heat indices projected to reach triple digits. "That's why we're here swimming today," said Angela Smith of Shelbyville. Smith and her friend Jessica Hewitt were among dozens who flocked to the beach at Ramona Park...
WWMT
Battle Creek intersection to be partially blocked for sewer work
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers in Battle Creek may experience travel delays Wednesday due to sewer work. The intersection of Seedorff Street and Hanover Street is expected to be partially blocked for sewer work. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and be done by 4 p.m., depending...
Siblings chain themselves to machinery, protesting Calhoun Co. gas line
Michigan Gas Utilities says they have the legal right to place the gas line. The property owners say, there's a difference between legal and morale justification.
Four races decided in primary for Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The four contested primary races are decided for the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. The Aug. 2 primary narrowed the field for winners to move on to the Nov. 2 general election, where they compete for two-year terms. The county districts were redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, with new boundaries for a reduced nine county board districts.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
