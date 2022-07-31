ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday

By Lindsay Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjTbM_0gzoiEmC00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night.

Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night.

“I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter .

The event will be held at the Greenville Convention Center in room 102C.

Doors will open at 5:00.

The event is open to the public.

Cunningham’s campaign has released the following lieutenant governor shortlist:

  • Tally Parham Casey
  • Rosalyn Glenn
  • Jermaine Johnson
  • Kimberly O. Johnson
  • Meghan Smith
  • Ed Sutton
  • Spencer Wetmore
  • Kathryn Whitaker
  • Teresa Wilson

“The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” Cunningham said.

“Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for our incredible state.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
GREENVILLE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

PAUL GABLE’S BOMBSHELL: Who is financing SC Politics?

Reprinted entirely with permission from Paul Gable of the Grand Strand Daily. Paul Gable’s investigative excellence unlocks the questions behind REUTERS eye opening article Special Report: “A little house of secrets on the Great Plains” written by Kelly Carr and Brian Grow in 2011. Read Kelly’s article here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina

C. Delores Tucker was right. Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC

It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Lieutenant Governor#Democratic#Nexstar Media Inc
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Newspaper: Families of former SC Gov., Rep. Clyburn got casino shares

SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) — A national newspaper reports that the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and brother of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn were given shares of a company that leased slots machines to a North Carolina tribal casino. The casino run by the Catawba Indian Nation...
GAMBLING
WIS-TV

South Carolina joins robocall task force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is joining a robocall task force. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday the formation of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The 50 state group plans to educate consumers, investigate telecommunications companies and take legal action against those responsible for robocalls. Wilson said the...
POLITICS
WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Pompeo to headline fundraiser in Anderson

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to headline a major gathering of Republicans in Anderson this month as he considers a 2024 White House bid that could pit him against his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump.
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A trial is starting in South Carolina where lawyers for death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair – as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad – are cruel and unusual punishments. South Carolina hasn’t executed anyone since 2011 because the state’s lethal injection drugs expired […]
POLITICS
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC

Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina experiencing solar panel shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Prior to the pandemic, Monarch Solar did not have a supply shortage of solar panels. But, Myrtle Beach’s fast growing population is now putting a strain on the company. The demand for service is high but there are not enough products, according Rob Clemons, the general manager of Monarch Solar. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy