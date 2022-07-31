Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night.
Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night.
“I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter .
The event will be held at the Greenville Convention Center in room 102C.
Doors will open at 5:00.
The event is open to the public.
Cunningham’s campaign has released the following lieutenant governor shortlist:
- Tally Parham Casey
- Rosalyn Glenn
- Jermaine Johnson
- Kimberly O. Johnson
- Meghan Smith
- Ed Sutton
- Spencer Wetmore
- Kathryn Whitaker
- Teresa Wilson
“The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” Cunningham said.
“Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for our incredible state.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 2