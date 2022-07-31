ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, NC

‘Biggest win I’ve ever had’: NC man hugs store clerk after winning $100,000 from $30 scratch-off

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Timothy Unsell, of Flat Rock, said he felt so happy after he won $100,0000 from a scratch-off that he went back into the store and gave the store clerk a hug, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“She told me, ‘I’m glad it was you who won,’” Unsell said. “She knows me very well.”

Unsell, 73, bought his winning $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Time Saver on West Blue Ridge Road in East Flat Rock.

He had won from a scratch-off earlier in the day, so he decided to buy another one.

“I don’t usually buy the $30 tickets. But after winning $400 I thought, “Why not?’” he said.

Unsell collected his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,019.

“This is the biggest win I’ve ever had,” Unsell said. “It will definitely help make our retirement a little easier.”

