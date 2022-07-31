‘Biggest win I’ve ever had’: NC man hugs store clerk after winning $100,000 from $30 scratch-off
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Timothy Unsell, of Flat Rock, said he felt so happy after he won $100,0000 from a scratch-off that he went back into the store and gave the store clerk a hug, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.
“She told me, ‘I’m glad it was you who won,’” Unsell said. “She knows me very well.”
Unsell, 73, bought his winning $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Time Saver on West Blue Ridge Road in East Flat Rock.
He had won from a scratch-off earlier in the day, so he decided to buy another one.
“I don’t usually buy the $30 tickets. But after winning $400 I thought, “Why not?’” he said.
Unsell collected his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday.
After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,019.
"This is the biggest win I've ever had," Unsell said. "It will definitely help make our retirement a little easier."
