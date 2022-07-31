Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

Blade breaks off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday.

In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.

There were no reported injuries. The wind turbine did not sustain any damage beyond the fallen blade.

Officials worked with Applied Materials to isolate the area around the turbine and determine any further safety hazards.

Great Republic Drive will be closed “indefinitely” in the area of the turbine.

