Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal

I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo's Potential Exit And His Replacement
The former Manchester United Centre-back Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance with the Red Devils and his replacement given a potential exit.
RB Leipzig Leading Race Against Newcastle and Juventus For Chelsea Star Timo Werner
The 26-year-old has many suitors this transfer window as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge.
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Surprising symptom of new Covid strain you could get at night
A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Fans hail ‘iconic’ moment Chloe Kelly celebrated her goal for England
Fans have hailed Chloe Kelly’s celebration after scoring her winning goal for the Lionesses against Germany as an “iconic” moment for women.The England women’s team won the European Championship final against Germany 2-1 on Sunday (31 July), in front of a record crowd of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium.After scoring the deciding goal during extra time, a delighted Kelly was seen tearing off her number 18 jersey and spinning it over her head as she ran across the pitch.The celebration sparked joy across the country and quickly went viral as a “hugely significant” representation of the progress made in women’s football.“This...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Prince William Booed in English Pub After Attending Women's Soccer Final
William has been booed as a symbol of the establishment before, including ahead of the FA Cup Final in May.
UEFA
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
ESPN
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success
England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS
Chloe Kelly proved it’s not just male footballers who love to rip off their shirts
Even in moments of extraordinary professional triumph, it is generally unacceptable to remove one’s shirt in the workplace. No matter how thorough your most recent slide deck, no matter how elegant your last email, your shirt must stay on your torso rather than be waved above it as you wheel away in celebration.The rule applies even on the football pitch, where shirtless celebrations are reserved for the moments of wildest abandon. Brandi Chastain did it in 1999 after scoring the USA’s winning penalty in the World Cup final. The moment was immortalised not only by what The New York Times...
Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday
Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
