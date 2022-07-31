ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal

 3 days ago
Rachel Daly
Ella Toone
Chloe Kelly
Beth Mead
Lea Schüller
Lina Magull
Doug Mcintyre
Alexandra Popp
The Independent

Fans hail ‘iconic’ moment Chloe Kelly celebrated her goal for England

Fans have hailed Chloe Kelly’s celebration after scoring her winning goal for the Lionesses against Germany as an “iconic” moment for women.The England women’s team won the European Championship final against Germany 2-1 on Sunday (31 July), in front of a record crowd of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium.After scoring the deciding goal during extra time, a delighted Kelly was seen tearing off her number 18 jersey and spinning it over her head as she ran across the pitch.The celebration sparked joy across the country and quickly went viral as a “hugely significant” representation of the progress made in women’s football.“This...
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Daily Mail

'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success

England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
The Independent

Chloe Kelly proved it’s not just male footballers who love to rip off their shirts

Even in moments of extraordinary professional triumph, it is generally unacceptable to remove one’s shirt in the workplace. No matter how thorough your most recent slide deck, no matter how elegant your last email, your shirt must stay on your torso rather than be waved above it as you wheel away in celebration.The rule applies even on the football pitch, where shirtless celebrations are reserved for the moments of wildest abandon. Brandi Chastain did it in 1999 after scoring the USA’s winning penalty in the World Cup final. The moment was immortalised not only by what The New York Times...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
