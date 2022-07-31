Prescribed Training Burn Scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Dear Mayor Rowse, City Council Members, Rebecca Bjork, and Ariel Calonne,. We, the undersigned, are writing in support of restoring equity to all businesses on Coast Village Road (CVR) and Coast Village Circle (CVC). The rationale for this is simple; the conditions that created parklet’s temporary existence, namely, indoor dining restrictions haven’t been present since June 15, 2021 and thus are no longer required. Businesses on CVR and CVC do not have the benefit of public parking structures to support themselves as businesses downtown do, resulting in a pre-pandemic parking shortage. Businesses on CVR and CVC count on public street parking to support them, including restaurants that do not have parklets. Therefore removing 20% of the available public street parking spaces on CVR, to build a handful of 'temporary' outdoor parklets, was never sustainable for; most businesses in the area, has exacerbated the preexisting parking shortage, and compromises public safety.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO