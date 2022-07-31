Prescribed Training Burn Scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base

www.edhat.com
Related
Planned burn will target 100 acres at Vandenberg Space Force Base
A firefighter training operation that will burn 100 acres of grassland at Vandenberg Space Force Base will kick off this month.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Two Brush Fires Near Santa Maria Homeless Camp
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a homeless encampment fire in Santa Maria Wednesday. At 7:42 a.m., crews responded near the intersection of Union Valley and Hummel Drive for a reported fire. Upon arrival crews found a 50x50 foot brush fire in pampas grass and willow near a homeless encampment.
Santa Barbara will hear new alert tones from police cars in an emergency
A new high - low siren system will be used from police cars for emergencies in Santa Barbara. Resident should then go to government or media sites for information. The post Santa Barbara will hear new alert tones from police cars in an emergency appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Old Dominion Freight Line to pay Santa Barbara County $1.36 million for environmental violations
Old Dominion Freight Line will have to pay $1.36 million to various jurisdictions, including Santa Barbara County, as part of a multi-jurisdictional settlement resolving allegations that the company failed to properly dispose of hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state The post Old Dominion Freight Line to pay Santa Barbara County $1.36 million for environmental violations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hiker Rescue on Tunnel Road
A hiker was rescued from Arlington Peak for a heat-related emergency on Monday afternoon. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, air support, and a ground ambulance were dispatched to the area. They discovered a 48-year-old female with a life-threatening heat-related emergency. The hiker was hoisted into Air Support Helicopter...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bear Breaks into Cuyama Valley Home
A black bear broke into a Cuyama Valley residence early Wednesday morning. At 6:34 a.m., crews discovered the bear relaxing in the residential laundry room in the 2400 block of Santa Barbara Canyon. Unfortunately, it wasn't folding the resident's clothes, but instead, it broke a water pipe and was enjoying...
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Begins
Construction of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Project will begin on Monday, August 1 and is anticipated to be complete in December. Project elements include replacing the weir gate with an improved design, construction of an upstream treatment wetland at the Municipal Tennis Courts on Old Coast Highway, restoration of habitat around the lake with the installation of native plants and trees, and restoration of dune and salt marsh habitats at the mouth of the Bird Refuge on East Beach.
kvta.com
Ventura Firefighters Rescue Worker Trapped In Large Machine
Firefighters from Ventura, Oxnard, and Ventura County fire departments rescued a worker who became trapped in a large machine at a manufacturing plant in Ventura Monday morning. The incident was reported around 7:45 AM at the facility located in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Grand Avenue. The firefighters, which...
Semi-truck collides into freeway ramp, splits in two, fire dept. says
The Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to a solo semi-truck crash that blocked northbound Hwy 101 early Wednesday morning.
kclu.org
Ongoing repaving project means traffic delays on section of Highway 101 on South Coast
Late night and early morning drivers on the South Coast could experience some delays during the next two weeks. An ongoing project to repave a section of Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara means southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during some nights. The work is taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc
LOMPOC, Calif. – Doctors are seeing an increase in patients at Savie Health, a free medical clinic in Lompoc. Board member of the clinic, Dr. Naishadh Buch said the clinic has received lots of phone calls and are booked one to two weeks in advance. Doctors said some don't have medical insurance, and this clinic could The post Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Beautify Goleta Volunteers Collect More than 700 Pounds of Trash
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce its Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event on July 30, 2022, was another huge success! Five community cleanup locations were attended by 80 volunteers who collected 734 pounds of trash to prevent it from polluting our neighborhoods, creeks, and ocean. In addition to trash collected, the Bulky Item Drop-off for Fairview/Kellogg Neighborhood Spotlight also collected 7,967 pounds of furniture, mattresses, and other items! Check out KEYT’s coverage of the event online.
2 facing hate crime charges after stealing, burning pride flag in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is recommending hate crime charges be filed against two people who allegedly admitted to stealing several pride flags from a small community in Southern California wine country. One flag was stolen on or around Thursday, July 28 in the town of Los Olivos, a small community located in the […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: Montecito Businesses Want Parking Spots Back
Dear Mayor Rowse, City Council Members, Rebecca Bjork, and Ariel Calonne,. We, the undersigned, are writing in support of restoring equity to all businesses on Coast Village Road (CVR) and Coast Village Circle (CVC). The rationale for this is simple; the conditions that created parklet’s temporary existence, namely, indoor dining restrictions haven’t been present since June 15, 2021 and thus are no longer required. Businesses on CVR and CVC do not have the benefit of public parking structures to support themselves as businesses downtown do, resulting in a pre-pandemic parking shortage. Businesses on CVR and CVC count on public street parking to support them, including restaurants that do not have parklets. Therefore removing 20% of the available public street parking spaces on CVR, to build a handful of 'temporary' outdoor parklets, was never sustainable for; most businesses in the area, has exacerbated the preexisting parking shortage, and compromises public safety.
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Accident on Storke Road [Goleta, CA]
GOLETA, CA (August 2, 2022) – Monday night, a two-vehicle accident on Storke Road resulted with three injuries and road blockage. The crash happened on July 11th at around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road involving at least two vehicles. Police said that at least three...
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Highway 1 Collision
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 7/28/22 on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. The decedent is 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria. By the edhat staff. July 28, 2022.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest catalytic converter theft suspects after pursuit
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people suspected of catalytic converter theft following a pursuit that ended in Ventura. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest catalytic converter theft suspects after pursuit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0