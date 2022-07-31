learningenglish.voanews.com
Related
Voice of America
Invasive Reptiles, Amphibians Cost World $17 Billion
Two invasive species — the brown tree snake and the American bullfrog — cost the world more than $16 billion between 1986 and 2020, according to a study. Researchers say the already-hefty price tag should be seen as a lower limit on the true cost of invasive reptiles and amphibians, especially in under-studied regions such as Africa and South America. The study results were published in the online journal Scientific Reports.
Voice of America
Ways to Help the Troubled Monarch Butterflies
The migrating monarch butterfly is considered an endangered species. Scientists say the dropping numbers of monarchs are due to climate change, loss of habitat and the use of pesticides -chemicals that kill insects - and herbicides - chemicals that kills plants. But there are things that people living in the...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Voice of America
VR Technology Helps Doctors Successfully Separate Joined Twins
A team of doctors has used virtual reality technology to prepare for an operation that successfully separated twins joined at the head. Virtual reality, or VR, is a computer environment designed to simulate real-life conditions and objects. People can use headsets or other electronic equipment to experience VR environments. VR...
Comments / 0