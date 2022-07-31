Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Andrew Heaney, Brady Singer

www.cbssports.com
Related
CBS Sports
Will Juan Soto sign MLB's first $500 million deal? Four reasons why new Padres star could hit milestone
Juan Soto, now of the San Diego Padres, is no longer the story of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. That is because the 2022 MLB trade deadline has passed. Soto, however, remains the story. He's the story in large measure because of what he means to the San Diego lineup and their postseason hopes. He's also the story on account of the very real possibility that he will eventually become baseball's first $500 million man.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return
Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: On bench Wednesday
McMahon isn't starting Wednesday against the Padres. McMahon is getting a breather after he went 5-for-12 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and three strikeouts over the last three games. Elehuris Montero will take his place at the hot corner and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher
Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab continues successfully
Haniger (ankle) is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three RBI over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The rehabbing outfielder notably played right field in both games, the first time he's done so in back-to-back minor-league contests. Haniger appears set to be activated from his extended injured list stint Friday as previously reported, barring any unforeseen setbacks in what should be his final couple of games with the Rainiers.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Headed for No. 2 role
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Christian Vazquez, whom the Astros acquired from Boston on Monday, will step in behind the plate for his Houston debut Wednesday while opposing his former team. Though he's not expected to play quite as frequently for the Astros as he did with the Red Sox, Vazquez should still operate as his new team's clear No. 1 option behind the plate, resulting in Maldonado's role taking a significant hit. The defensive-minded Maldonado had already been a fringy option in leagues that start two catchers, as he's maintaining a .173 average to go with 10 home runs, 30 RBI and 26 runs over 79 games this season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Back on bench
Toro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. With Adam Frazier moving back to second base Wednesday after getting three straight starts in the outfield, Toro's time in the lineup will come to an end. Toro's opportunities are likely to get more scarce in the days to come when the likes of Ty France (wrist), Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) return from injuries.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Rejoining rotation for doubleheader
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Peterson will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader with Atlanta at Citi Field, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. New York is likely to designate Peterson as the 27th man for the twin bill, meaning that he's expected...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Called up Wednesday
Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Marcano spent just under a month in the minors but will rejoin the active roster after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment. Over 22 major-league games this year, Marcano has slashed .229/.280/.357 with two homers, nine runs, five RBI and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Wednesday
Myers isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Myers started the last three games and went 2-for-10 with two RBI, a run, two walks and three strikeouts. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ty Blach: Sent to Triple-A
Blach was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Blach was promoted by Colorado on Tuesday and will return to the minors after surrendered four runs over 1.1 innings against the Padres. The left-hander has appeared in 19 games this season and has a 6.46 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 39 frames.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals
Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
Comments / 0