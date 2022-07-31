Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood

cw7michigan.com
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
Dispatchers: Car, semi crash near Grandville
A car and semi-truck were involved in a crash southwest of Grandville Wednesday morning.
Officials: 2 dead in airplane crash in West Michigan
The bodies of two men were found among the wreckage of a downed plane in South Haven Township Wednesday morning, The South Haven Police Department confirmed.
Boil water advisory for part of Kalamazoo Twp.
Water infrastructure repairs have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
WWMTCw
One person arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shots fired call at Hays Park Avenue and James Street around noon, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car crashed...
WWMTCw
Falling tree branch causes fatal crash involving teen driver in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a fallen tree branch that struck a car is to blame for a fatal car crash that killed a 17-year-old in Cass County, Wednesday. Cass County Deputies responded to the single car crash on Peavine Street near California Road in Pokagon Township around 4:30 p.m.
WWMTCw
Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
Fox17
Battle Creek firefighters rescue 2 people from 2 fires just days apart
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters responded to numerous emergency calls last week, with two rescues in two fires occurring in a matter of days. The first one occurred Sunday, July 24 near the intersection of Convis and Bryant streets. We’re told a woman was trapped inside on...
Fox17
Holland intersection reopens after crash
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
Michigan biking advocacy group demands policy changes after two killed in Ionia County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicycle advocacy group in Michigan is demanding action following the deadly crash in Ionia County over the weekend. Two bicyclists were killed and three others were severely hurt during a charity ride Saturday, July 30. A 43-year-old woman from Ionia County was arrested and...
WWMTCw
Driver intoxicated during crash that killed two cyclists in charity ride, deputies say
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mandy Benn, 42, was charged Monday with killing two men riding through Ionia County in Saturday's Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour fundraising ride. Benn is charged with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.
Crews identify what caused 'small' chemical spill at Holland Aquatic Center that sent 3 to hospital
HOLLAND, Mich. — First responders were on scene of a small chemical spill at the Holland Aquatic Center on Maple Avenue, according to Holland Department of Public Safety Fire Services. Fire crews were called to the building around 11:57 a.m. as individuals were being evacuated. Three people went to...
Semi-truck stolen from business serving Byron Township for 25 years
A semi-truck was stolen from a family-owned business in Kent County over the weekend. Preferred Trucking tells FOX 17, they’ve never had anything like this happen before.
Siblings chain themselves to machinery, protesting Calhoun Co. gas line
Michigan Gas Utilities says they have the legal right to place the gas line. The property owners say, there's a difference between legal and morale justification.
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek intersection to be partially blocked for sewer work
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers in Battle Creek may experience travel delays Wednesday due to sewer work. The intersection of Seedorff Street and Hanover Street is expected to be partially blocked for sewer work. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and be done by 4 p.m., depending...
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
Grand Rapids police, FBI investigate armed robbery at LMCU
Grand Rapids police officers and FBI agents are investigating an armed robbery at a Lake Michigan Credit Union location.
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo purges some old, odd laws
Until July, swearing and spitting in public was illegal in Kalamazoo. So was impersonating a meter reader, palm-reading, and removing old newspapers that didn’t belong to you. Last month these laws, and others, were purged in a routine review of Kalamazoo’s criminal code. But it’s likely Kalamazoo residents didn’t...
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
